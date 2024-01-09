Alice & Jack: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Alice & Jack is a romantic drama with Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as the leads characters who are soulmates and whose love for one another shapes their lives. When career-minded Alice and scientist Jack first meet they experience a connection so powerful it seems unbreakable, but can their relationship really survive the complexities of life?

Andrea Riseborough, who plays Alice, says: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection. This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy”.

Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Jack, adds: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour. Alice and Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves - they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own. I think they're soulmates, I think it's bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile - even if it’s through the tears”.

Alice & Jack will be starting on Channel 4 in the UK early in 2024.

In the US this drama will be shown on PBS Masterpiece. There's no official release date just yet but we'll add here when we find out.

Is there a trailer for Alice & Jack?

You can enjoy a brief teaser trailer of Alice & Jack, which shows the couple in the early stages of their relationship. Take a look below

Alice & Jack plot

Alice & Jack is said to show love in ‘all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty’. It follows Alice and Jack, two very different young people who fall hopelessly in love with one another. Alice is a career-driven woman grappling with childhood trauma who meets the lonely but charming scientist Jack in a bar. They have an undeniable connection, but their relationship faces immeasurable challenges, and it seems their love might not be as unbreakable as they would both hope. The series follows their relationship over 15 years and details its numerous highs and lows.

Alice & Jack cast — Andrea Riseborough as Alice

Andrea Riseborough plays ambitious Alice. Andrea previously played former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 2008 film Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley and Wallis Simpson in the 2011 movie W.E. She’s also starred in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, To Leslie, Amsterdam, To Leslie, ZeroZeroZero and Oblivion.

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

Domnhall Gleeson as Jack

Domnhall Gleeson plays scientist Jack. He previously played Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter films and General Hux in the Star Wars franchise. He starred in the 2023 series White House Plumbers and has also been in The Patient, Frank of Ireland, Peter Rabbit 2, Anna Karenina, About Time and The Revenant.

Who else is starring in Alice & Jack?

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Stath Les Flats’ Sunil Patel and Call The Midwife season 12's Ella Bruccoleri also star in Alice & Jack.

Behind the scenes and more on Alice & Jack

Alice & Jack is an original drama series from award-winning writer and film director Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You). Finnish film director and screenwriter Juho Kuosmanen, who co-wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Grand Prix co-winner Compartment 6, is the lead director and Hong Khaou (Lilting) directs the second block of the series.

Alice & Jack is a Fremantle production in partnership with BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Me + You Productions (I Am Ruth, Close to You), Academy award-nominated Groundswell Productions (The Visitor) and De Maio Entertainment. Fremantle handles global sales.