Alice & Jack star Andrea Riseborough: ‘It accurately reflects love’

Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) and Alice (Andrea Riseborough) are soulmates, but can they ever be together in Alice & Jack?

Alice & Jack follows a pair of star-crossed lovers who experience both joy and heartache in equal measure.

The six-part drama, airing on Channel 4 in the UK this month and on PBS Masterpiece in the US in March, stars Andrea Riseborough (Matilda the Musical, To Leslie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Harry Potter, Frank of Ireland) as the title characters, who forge a strong bond when they go on their first date in a bar.

But businesswoman Alice, who is dealing with past trauma, shocks biomedical researcher Jack when she decides she wants no further contact. Over the years, however, their connection proves hard to ignore and their paths continue to cross, but can they ever be together?

What To Watch chatted to Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson to get the lowdown on Alice & Jack…

Alice & Jack is incredibly moving. What appealed to you about it?

Andrea Riseborough: “The writing. It’s a beautiful piece with a cinematic feel. It accurately reflects love because it's often harder than it is glorious, but you wait for those precious moments. But you have no idea how it’s going to work out.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Or even if it should work out. It’s complicated. This is real romance. There's mess and hurt but also love in the middle of it.”

Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) falls instantly in love with Alice in Alice & Jack. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How do you see Alice and Jack?

Domhnall Gleeson: “They're very different. Jack’s an open book. He’s naive, hopeful and optimistic. Although he’s had tragedy, he’s a believer in love and when he meets this amazing person, he’s a moth to a flame. But Alice tries to protect Jack from herself…”

Andrea Riseborough: “When people go through difficult things, they can behave in a quirky or brutal way. But Alice is inspired by Jack’s goodness, she loves him. She’s gone through a lot and Jack can see that, and they've been drawn together to heal something in each other.”

Alice (Andrea Riseborough) loves Jack but tries to protect him in Alice & Jack. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Has it been interesting to explore a relationship over a long period of time, especially when Jack tries to move on with new love Lynn (Aisling Bea)?

Andrea Riseborough: “It's wonderful to explore a story over many years, where it’s about those transitions we all recognize in relationships, and you get through it out of commitment and devotion.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Yes, in real life, ups and downs don't just get sorted out over two months and then everything is happy. It’s rocky because neither Alice nor Jack behave the way you want them to behave. Jack tries to treat people well, but there are innocent bystanders and collateral damage. And both Alice and Jack have to change a lot. You start with them both being flawed and then they find the best in each other.”

Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) embarks on a relationship with Lynn (Aisling Bea), but can he forget Alice? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Did it help that you knew each other already from starring together in 2010’s Never Let Me Go and 2012’s Shadow Dancer?

Andrea Riseborough: “Yes, it was exciting to work together again. I'm happy we went into it with trust, history and friendship, because it's difficult to embark upon something like this, which demands intimacy, without that connection already. I felt secure, because it’s a vulnerable story to tell.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “It was great. I’d look forward to those moments where Andrea and I got to connect, they became lovely oases. In the same way as these characters wash in and out of each other's lives and keep having amazing moments together, I've had that with Andrea over the years. This was a beautiful way to continue the journey.”

Maya (Aimee Lou Wood) does her best to assist Alice in Alice & Jack. (Image credit: Channel 4)

And did you enjoy the comic side of the drama too?

Domhnall Gleeson: “Definitely. When you stray into heavy subject matter, everything's better with comedy, because life is funny! Victor Levin [Mad Men and Mad About You] is good at writing one-liners, he loves smart people being funny with each other. We’ve also got Aisling Bea, [Sex Education’s] Aimee Lou Wood [as Alice’s assistant Maya], and [comedian] Sunil Patel [as Jack’s friend and colleague Paul], who are amazing actors and amazingly funny.”

Andrea Riseborough: “Yes, comedy is at its core and Domhnall and I have the great fortune to be surrounded by some of the funniest comedy geniuses in the industry! It was joyful.”

Alice & Jack airs in the UK on Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 15 on Channel 4 at 9pm and then Wednesdays and Thursdays for the following two weeks. All episodes are available on Channel 4 streaming.

The drama will begin in the US on PBS Masterpiece from Sunday, March 17.