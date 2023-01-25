How to watch To Leslie: Andrea Riseborough's Oscar movie

There are always surprise Oscar nominations, but few in recent memory have been as shocking as the Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough for her movie To Leslie. The indie movie was little seen before it became an Oscar nominee, but now many people are wondering where they can watch To Leslie to catch up on it.

The movie won-over Oscar voters with a "grassroots" campaign that saw many celebrities hosting screenings of their own and praising Riseborough's performance. Will the average moviegoer fall in love with To Leslie like they did?

To find out for yourself, here is how you can watch To Leslie right now.

How to stream To Leslie

To Leslie is not currently available on any streaming platform, though it is available to rent via digital on-demand in both the US and UK. To Leslie can be rented on Prime Video (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab) and Apple TV (opens in new tab).

If and when To Leslie makes its way to one of the popular streaming service, we’ll share that info here.

How to watch To Leslie in movie theaters

To Leslie originally had its run in movie theaters in October for both the US and UK. It did not make a dent, earning a total box office of just $27,322 worldwide. However, now that it has had the spotlight of being an Oscar nominee, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) reveals that it is getting a second go in theaters

THR reports that the plan is to release To Leslie back into six theaters in North America starting the weekend of January 27-29, then in select movie theaters in the UK starting February 3.

The North American theaters were not specified, though most likely it'll be in specialty chains in Los Angeles and New York (at least to start). You can see if a theater near you is getting To Leslie by checking Fandango (opens in new tab).

Check out the best movie theater subscription and membership deals to learn how to make a trip to see To Leslie or other Oscar Best Picture nominees still in theaters more affordable.

What else to know about To Leslie

To Leslie is inspired by true events, with Riseborough playing a West Texas mother who wins the lottery but quickly squanders it, then tries to find redemption. Also starring in the movie are Marc Maron, Allison Janney, Stephen Root, James Landry Hébert and Andre Royo. The movie was directed by Michael Morris and written by Ryan Bianco.

It premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest film festival and received very strong reviews, being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with an overall score of 98%.

Watch the To Leslie trailer right here: