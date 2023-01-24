How to watch Best Picture nominees: where to stream the 2023 Oscar nominated movies

With the official 2023 Oscar nominations announced, movie fans who want to say they've seen all 10 of the movies nominated for Best Picture have a checklist to work with. But if there are any still on your must-watch list, just where can you watch these Oscar nominated movies?

The lineup for Best Picture this year includes All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, TÁR, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The good news is that many of these movies are available to watch online right now (eight of the 10 movies can be streamed or rented via digital on-demand). Here is everything you need to know on how to watch these movies right now.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front (Image credit: Netflix)

All Quiet on the Western Front is a German remake of the 1930 All Quiet on the Western Front that won Best Picture. This updated iteration of the classic antiwar story landed nine total nominations, second most by any movie. The movie had similar success with BAFTA nominations.

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

In the US: streaming on Netflix

In the UK: streaming on Netflix

Today's best Netflix deals (opens in new tab) Netflix Basic (opens in new tab) $9.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: The Way of Water not only is setting box office records, but it is a Best Picture nominee, just like the original Avatar. The sequel landed three total nominations.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water

In the US: exclusively in movie theaters

In the UK: exclusively in movie theaters

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Jonathan Hession/20th Century Studios)

Martin McDonagh's dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin earned nine total nominations, including an acting nod for each of its four main stars, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. If that wasn't enough to convince you to watch it, read WTW's five-star The Banshees of Inisherin review.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

In the US: streaming on HBO Max

In the UK: streaming on Disney Plus

Elvis

Austin Butler in Elvis (Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Baz Luhrmann biopic of the King, Elvis Presley, racked up eight total nominations, including for Austin Butler's leading performance. The movie was a hit over the summer, but in case you haven't seen it yet, here's what you need to know.

How to watch Elvis

In the US: streaming on HBO Max

In the UK: available via digital on-demand

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, James Hong in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: A24)

The wacky, brilliant Everything Everywhere All at Once led the field with 11 total nominations for the Oscars. The movie originally came out in April in the US, but if you missed it then it can be streamed right now from home.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

In the US: streaming on Paramount Plus and Showtime app

In the UK: streaming on Prime Video

The Fabelmans

Gabriel LaBelle in The Fabelmans (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans scored seven nominations for this year's Oscars, including another one for Best Director for who many consider the greatest director of all time.

How to watch The Fabelmans

In the US: available via digital on-demand; still playing in movie theaters

In the UK: releases in movies theaters on January 27

TÁR

Cate Blanchett in TÁR (Image credit: Focus Features)

Cate Blanchett's TÁR was the darling of the film festival circuit this fall and was able to turn that into a Best Picture nominations, as well as five other noms, including Best Actress for Blanchett. See what all the buzz is about for yourself.

How to watch TÁR

In the US: available via digital on-demand; streaming on Peacock starting January 27

In the UK: exclusively in movie theaters

Top Gun: Maverick

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

Top Gun: Maverick went from the danger zone to the Oscars, as the record-setting summer blockbuster earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. If you were one of the few people who haven't seen Top Gun: Maverick yet, here's what you need to know to fix that.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick

In the US: streaming on Paramount Plus

In the UK: streaming on Paramount Plus

Triangle of Sadness

Arvin Kananian and Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness (Image credit: Plattform Produktion/arte France Cinéma/Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

Many movie fans may have been surprised to see Triangle of Sadness make the cut for Best Picture, but the satire made its way into the field of 10 Best Picture nominees, as well as scoring two other nominations. The movie stars Woody Harrelson.

How to watch Triangle of Sadness

In the US: available via digital on-demand

In the UK: available via digital on-demand

Women Talking

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

Sarah Polley's Women Talking was one of the last 2022 movies to make its way to audiences, but better late than never, as it snagged a Best Picture nom. With an impressive ensemble of actresses (Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy), it has been one of the most critically-acclaimed (opens in new tab) movies of the year.

How to watch Women Talking