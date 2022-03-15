Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill looks unrecognisable in new drama, Holding

Conleth Hill, best known for portraying Varys (otherwise known as the Spider) in Game of Thrones, is currently starring in Holding on ITV.

Game of Thrones fans probably won't recognize the Irish actor in Holding, as his character couldn't be more different from the Master of Whisperers.

As Sergeant PJ Collins, Conleth Hill is a mild-mannered police officer who fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. When the body of Tommy Burke is discovered after he's been missing for twenty years, though, his investigative skills are finally put to the test.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Conleth said PJ was the "best part" he's ever been offered. "I just thought he was a really multifaceted character, but [with] none of the kind of cliches that you'd expect from a leading detective, he said, "so it was just a gift, and the best part I've ever been offered."

Varys, Master of Whisperers in Game of Thrones. (Image credit: Sky/HBO)

In the same interview, Conleth said it's always been difficult for Game of Thrones fans to recognize him. He said: "It's always been hard for them because as soon as I finished shooting, I grew hair again."

He also joked about being permanently attached to the hit fantasy show. "I'm used to 'Conleth Hill the Game of Thrones [star], it's a double-barrelled name", he said. "But that's a small price to pay for being associated with something so brilliant."

Nevertheless, his dramatic change (and full head of hair!) didn't stop a few eagle-eyed viewers from recognizing him in the new ITV show and heading over to social media to share their discovery.

One tweeted: "Spent first 15 minutes trying to work out who the Policeman was/what he'd been in then realised OMG it's Varys from #GameofThrones... with hair!!"

Spent first 15 minutes trying to work out who the Policeman was/what he'd been in then realised OMG it's Varys from #GameofThrones ...with hair!! 🤪 There have been some great one liners so far so hopefully #Holding will be good 🤞March 14, 2022 See more

Another spotted he was Varys but also the person behind Smurfette's blue paint and blonde wig in an episode of Peter Kay's Car Share.

Sgt Collins #holding on itv is only Varys from game of thrones ! And also the smurf in #peterkays car share 😃March 14, 2022 See more

I have just realised the Garda is Varys!!!!!!! #HoldingMarch 14, 2022 See more

Conleth Hill isn't the only notable star in Holding, either. Casualty legend Brenda Fricker also features as PJ Collins' caring housekeeper, Lizzie Meany.

Holding continues on Monday, March 21 at 9 pm on ITV and ITV Hub. You can watch the whole series on demand on ITV Hub and BritBox right now.

For more TV recommendations, check out our guide to the best ITV dramas you should be watching on ITV Hub.