Casualty legend Brenda Fricker teases her new drama Holding

Former Casualty star Brenda Fricker has teased what to expect from Holding, the latest ITV drama she's set to star in.

Based on the Graham Norton novel of the same name, Holding is a darkly comic four-part murder-mystery series that sees the remote Irish village of Duneen in West Cork troubled by the discovery of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke's body.

This shock forces local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill, Game of Thrones) to connect with the village he has shut himself off as he attempts to solve a serious murder case for the very first time in his career.

Brenda Fricker, who played Nurse Megan Roach in BBC's Casualty is set to appear in the show as Lizzie Meany, PJ's housekeeper who is very protective of the reserved Sergeant and is described as "a shy presence in PJ's life who has been battling her own demons".

Talking about her new character, Lizzie Meany, Brenda Fricker said: "Mrs. Meany is the housekeeper/cook for the sergeant of the village. She's a typical country woman but we don't know too much about her. She's known to clean houses around the local area and ends up with the sergeant, which means she gets all the gossip".

Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins and Brenda Fricker as Mrs Meany in Holding. (Image credit: ITV)

As for what to expect from the show, she said: "I can only go by what I enjoyed myself and I enjoyed the story, the twists, the murder, and the craic. It’s very funny in places but it’s also a very serious story. It unravels, it’s not a quick whodunnit, it’s lovely that bits and pieces come along throughout the series."

"Everyone in that script is capable of murder, viewer suspicions will go from one character to the other", she added.

Outside of Casualty, Brenda Fricker has appeared in a variety of movies and shows including. Notably, she won an Oscar for her performance as Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot, opposite Daniel Day-Lewis.

Holding premieres on ITV and ITV Hub on Monday, March 14 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing weekly. We don't currently know if and when the drama will make its way to the US.