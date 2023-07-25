Sian Gibson: 'I screamed at Jason Donovan in Dial M for Middlesbrough!'
Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas reveal all about getting star-struck by Jason Donovan in comic whodunit Dial M for Middlesbrough
After unmasking serial killers in Murder on the Blackpool Express and Death on the Tyne, Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson returned as coach driver, Terry, and tour guide, Gemma, in Dial M for Middlesbrough on Gold in 2019.
And now there's a second chance to see the star-studded crime caper as it airs on BBC2 at 9pm on Wednesday 26 July 2023!
The comic whodunit sees the pair on their way to pick up regular clients Mildred (Sheila Reid) and Hilda (Georgie Glen) to take them to a funeral in Middlesbrough. But when the coach breaks down, they stop at the dilapidated Shady Creek caravan park where another killer is on the loose. Phil Davis, Sally Lindsay, Annette Crosbie and Jason Donovan play the campsite's outrageous staff and residents who come under suspicion.
Here's our 2019 Dial M for Middlesbrough interview with Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson for more...
Where do we find Terry and Gemma?
Sian Gibson: “Gemma’s been to the site before so there’s a blast from her past. And then we have death by swingball and death by pedalo! Because the police can’t get to the caravan park due to a storm, Gemma wants to investigate. She likes the excitement and thinks of herself as Juliet Bravo.”
Johnny Vegas: “Terry’s preoccupied with planning their wedding though. In Gemma’s head they’re like Hart to Hart but Terry wants none of it. But Gemma’s feminine wiles get him on board. He’s a reluctant hero.”
What was it like working with Jason Donovan, who plays entertainments manager Darren?
JV: “Sian squealed when she met him. She went up three octaves.”
SG: “So embarrassing. I screamed, ‘Jason Donovan!’ in his face. But I get to touch him and I’m the most popular mum at school.
JV: "He’s brilliant to work with though. I don’t think he knows how funny he is.”
Have either of you been on caravan holidays?
JV: “I love them and I’m working on a C4 show to develop a glamping site with retro buses. This is my world. I know all about the politics of campsites.
SG: “My friend’s mum and dad had a caravan and I used to go with her. But I don’t like communal showers or running across a field in the night for a wee!”
Are you whodunit fans?
JV: “I like Columbo where he works his way back seeing how they did it and I’d love to be in a gritty crime drama like Cracker.”
SG: “I don’t think I’d like to be a detective - I’m too short. I like Murder She Wrote though, I was trying to do Jessica Fletcher on this and get some nice hazy lighting. But I’ve also been playing it straight thinking I might get a Line of Duty out of it!”
Dial M for Middlesbrough first aired on Gold on Saturday 14 December at 9.15pm.
There's now a second chance to see it on BBC 2 at 9pm on Wednesday 26 July 2023. It is also available on BBC iPlayer for a limited time.
Death on the Tyne is also available on BBC iPlayer. Here's everything you need to know about the comedy hit
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.