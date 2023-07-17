Death on the Tyne: release date, cast, premise and everything we know

Death on Tyne is being shown on BBC Two.

Death on the Tyne is a 2018 TV movie that originally aired on Gold, but it's being re-shown on BBC Two for those who missed it the first time around.

Lots of things happen on the Newcastle quayside. People go out for drinks, or to see a show, but this comedy mystery movie explores what happens when there's a sudden murder on board a ship cruising down the River Tyne.

This is a sequel to the movie Murder On The Blackpool Express, with both titles being parodies of the iconic Agatha Christie crime novels. Once again, it follows two tour guides as a fun trip turns sour when there's been a suspicious death!

Speaking about the movie in an interview with us, star Sian Gibson said: "This one feels more claustrophobic because they’re stuck on the ship."

Co-star Johnny Vegas added: "And there’s more violence, they’ve ramped it up."

Here's everything you need to know about Death on the Tyne.

Death on the Tyne airs on BBC Two at 9 pm on Wednesday, July 19. It is also available to watch on demand via iPlayer.

Death on the Tyne plot

The official synopsis for Death on the Tyne is: "Terry and Gemma promise to take Mildred and her care home friends, including Hilda and Colleen on an Amsterdam cruise adventure across the Tyne.

"They're welcomed aboard the Empress of the Tyne by ageing lothario Captain Jack and his motley crew - Cruise Director Denise, First Officer Justin Valentine, DJ Bobby, ex-pianist Alan, barmaid Tracy and self-obsessed cabaret singer Emily. It's not long before things start to go awry in the most puzzling mystery the Tyne has ever seen."

Death on the Tyne cast

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas starring in Death on the Tyne. (Image credit: OLLIE UPTON)

The movie has a great line-up of British comedic talent. Benidorm's Johnny Vegas and Car Share's Sian Gibson play Draper's Tours guides Terry and Gemma, who have found romance since we last saw them.

Meanwhile, Vegas' fellow Benidorm co-star Sheila Reid is back as Mildred, a fan-favourite from the Blackpool Express movie. Last Tango in Halifax's Tony Gardner joins as Justin, with Line of Duty's Taj Atwal as Tracy.



Finally, James Fleet plays the ship's captain Jack, Don Gilet is Alan, Sue Johnston is Colleen and Georgie Glen is Hilda.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a minute long trailer is available which gives you a glimpse of what to expect from the comedy. Take a look below...