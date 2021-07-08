'Modern Love' Season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and all you need to know

Modern Love Season 2 is set to hit our screens soon and a raft of top-notch guest stars, including Kit Harrington, Sophie Okonedo, and Tobias Menzies, are set to star.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column of the same name, the first season of Amazon's romantic comedy anthology show explored "love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love".

Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel led a star-studded line-up in 2019's first series and viewers will be looking forward to more tales of love and loss this time out. Here's everything we know so far...

Modern Love Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13 August 2021. It consists of eight 30 minute episodes, which will all be released on the same day.

Modern Love Season 2 cast

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, The Crown stars Tobias Menzies and Tom Burke, Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) Anna Paquin (True Blood), and Minnie Driver (Speechless) are all confirmed to star in Modern Love Season 2.

Other cast members include Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, and Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, Dominique Fishback, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, and Jeena Yi.

Tobias Menzies played Prince Philip in The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” showrunner John Carney said in a statement. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

What's the plot?

No details for the new episodes have been revealed yet, but as the series is made up of stand-alone stories we know we won't be revisiting any tales from the first series.

The first series was set in New York, yet the second could well be taking us to other locations with series’ writer, director, and executive producer John Carney suggesting different cities and countries could be featured.

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," he said.

“Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

Filming has been taking place in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, New York City, and Dublin, Ireland over the last year.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer available yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when one lands.