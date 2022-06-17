Kit Harington to return as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones sequel

The North remembers Jon Snow, and it appears that HBO never forgot him. It’s no surprise that one of the most beloved characters in the Game of Thrones universe is getting his own show.

HBO announced that they’re in the early stages of development on a Game of Thrones sequel and Kit Harington is already attached and ready to return to the role of Jon Snow if the series ends up getting a green light.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) broke the news, setting social media ablaze as the speculation mill ramped up about how an HBO original sequel could work. Given the way the series ended in season 8, a Jon Snow sequel offers a chance for some course correction after many fans were left baffled and disappointed by the finale.

Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow learning that his true identity was Aegon Targaryen. As a Targaryen and not the bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Jon suddenly found himself in line for the Iron Throne. However, Jon had no interest in becoming a contender for the throne and he returned to the Wall, where he sought out his Wildling friends.

And, enticingly, a sequel could allow for cameos from other members of the original series. Provided they made it out of the series alive, of course. At least we know that Jon Snow’s sisters Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) are still alive, as is Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

Stark family reunion, anyone?

A sequel to Game of Thrones offers the intriguing prospect of using the HBO series as source material so that Jon Snow’s character can take off on bold new adventures that are wholly unique to the HBO series and not George R. R. Martin’s books. It’s a move that we’re seeing across all kinds of franchises these days, from AMC’s endless spinoffs of The Walking Dead to all of the Marvel and Star Wars series hitting Disney Plus .

The first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon , is set to arrive on August 21. As the first of several planned spinoffs there is a lot of attention on the new show, but fans have been hesitant to embrace a show set years and years before the events of the original series.