My Grandparents' War season 2: air date, celebrities and all about the wartime ancestry series

My Grandparents' War is back on Channel 4 for a second series where actors, singers and celebrities look back at their family history in wartime. Series 1 back in 2019 saw Helena Bonham Carter, Kristin Scott Thomas, Carey Mulligan and Mark Rylance taking part. Now four more celebrities share their family's war history, so you'll be joining Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, singer Emeli Sande, Hollywood actor Kiera Knightly and actor Toby Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of My Grandparents' War on Channel 4...

My Grandparents' War starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, September 15 at 9pm. It's a four-part series with episodes running weekly on Thursday at the same time, plus they will become available on streaming service All4.

Take a look at the episode running order in our episode guide below, which we'll be updating every week so do check back.

My Grandparents' War series 2 episode 1: Kit Harington

As Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is used to intrigue and battlefield heroics and he finds both features in his family history as he explores his grandparents’ experiences in World War Two. He discovers his paternal grandfather, John Harington, was recruited by naval intelligence in 1941 and sent to Jamaica where one of his colleagues would have been James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

"This was before Fleming wrote the Bond novels and he’d have met all sorts of people in the service," says Kit who also starred in BBC1 drama Gunpowder. "Fleming went to Jamaica and most likely would have met my grandfather so, in a really roundabout way, John Harington might have inspired Bond!"

John was tasked with keeping an eye on the former King Edward VIII, who had been appointed Governor of the Bahamas but whose Nazi sympathies continued to worry security services. In the Caribbean, John met and married Kit’s grandmother, Lavender, days after meeting her. She’d been posted to Barbados also to do intelligence work - reading letters to Germany from the United States and South America to see if any contained coded messages from Nazi spies. Meanwhile, Kit’s maternal grandfather Mick Catesby fought in Italy in one of the bloodiest campaigns of the war - the Battle of Monte Cassino in 1944, which earned him the Military Cross for bravery.

"He lost some of his closest friends," says Kit. "He didn’t want to talk about what happened. He didn’t even want to acknowledge that he’d won a medal. He just wanted to move on."

Episode 2: Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has starred in several films set during World War II, including Atonement and The Imitation Game. But in the second episode of C4’s My Grandparents’ War she traces what life was like for her maternal grandparents, Jan and Mac, in 1940s Britain.

Sadly, Mac died before she was born and Jan passed away when she was 11, meaning Keira knew very little about her grandparents’ experience of the war. So it’s a surprise for Keira to discover that Mac was something of a war hero.

Not only did he help to save 700 Irish guards when their ship was bombed off the coast of Norway, but he also worked as a sonar operator in the Royal Navy, listening out for German U-boats. "He must have had nerves of steal," says Keira, 37. "You’re listening to something coming towards you that could kill you. That’s what he had to live with!"

Although Mac and Jan survived the war, Keira learns that in 1942 Mac was rocked by the news that his beloved younger brother Wilf was killed fighting the Japanese off the coast of Indonesia when his ship was sunk. A year later her grandmother’s youngest brother, Andrew, was shot down over Germany. He survived more than 18 months in a prisoner of war camp before being rescued by American soldiers.

"My grandmother didn’t find out his fate for a week," says Keira. "The not knowing would have been so hard. But while she was reunited with her brother my grandfather was left with only a memory of his. What they had to live through was extraordinary!"

Keira Knightley is featured in episode 2. (Image credit: Getty)

Episode 3: Emeli Sandé

We will update with Emeli Sandé's third episode of My Grandparents' War very soon, so do check back.

Singer Emeli Sandé is in episode 3. (Image credit: Getty)

Episode 4: Toby Jones

We will update with Toby Jones third episode of My Grandparents' War very soon, so do check back.

Toby Jones follows his family history in the final episode of season 2. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for My Grandparents' War season 2?

Channel 4 has yet to release a trailer for My Grandparents' War series 2, but we'll update here if one arrives.

* Best Channel 4 documentaries

* Best BBC documentaries

* Best Channel 5 documentaries on My 5