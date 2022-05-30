Game of Thrones star Kit Harington lands lead movie role

Game of Thrones favorite Kit Harington is set to star in a new movie directed by Amanda Knox and Here Alone's Rod Blackhurst.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Kit Harington will star in the upcoming action thriller Blood for Dust which follows former friends Cliff, a traveling salesman struggling to make ends meet, and Ricky (Kit Harington), a rich illegal weapons dealer, who bump into each other and agree to partner up to make some quick money.

Cliff is played by Scoot McNairy and the duo are also joined by Josh Lucas, who plays John, an American cartel boss expanding deliveries of drugs and guns across the border.

Talking about the plot further, director Rod Blackhurst said: "While Blood For Dust is a story born from the realities of our times, it's also a pulse-pounding thriller about family, pain, greed, mobile defibrillator units, the American dream and its contradictions therein."

He added: "I'm beyond grateful to be getting into the trenches alongside Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas – all of them fathers, like myself, working to take care of our families while anxiously wondering what the future of our times has in store as we tell this parable of America."

Kit Harington is best known for his role as Jon Snow in hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO)

Kit Harington is best known for his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and he recently starred in Marvel film Eternals where he played Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight).

It's not yet known if he will be reprising his Marvel character at any point, but back in February he told Zoe Ball he was hopeful, adding: "I mean, it's exciting for me because the last film, as anyone who has seen it knows, kind of sets an idea up that I might go further."

It's not yet known when we'll be seeing Kit Harrington in Blood for Dust, but we'll keep you updated with any potential information about the new project.

Game of Thrones is available on-demand via NOW TV in the UK and HBO Max in the US.