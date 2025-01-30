Running Point: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the new comedy series

Kate Hudson is no stranger to the comedy genre, and she’ll soon be back in that realm in the new scripted series, Running Point. The sitcom sees her playing the only heiress of a wealthy family who beats out her brothers to become the president of a basketball team. If this story sounds vaguely familiar, then perhaps you’re thinking about the real-life president of the LA Lakers, Jeanie Buss. While the comedy isn’t a biopic of her life story, it’s worth noting that she serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Hudson and The Office alum, Mindy Kaling.

Interested in learning more about what to expect from Running Point? Here’s everything we know.

Running Point premieres on Thursday, February 27 on Netflix. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Running Point cast

Kate Hudson, Running Point (Image credit: Kat Marcinowski/Netflix)

Running Point stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. Hudson won her Golden Globe for her role in Almost Famous, and she’s previously been in comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, Bride Wars and Glass Onion. Joining Hudson are Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as Ali Lee, Drew Tarver (Unfrosted) as Sandy Gordon, Scott MacArthur (Killing It) as Ness Gordon and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood) as Lev Levy.

Running Point plot

Here is a synopsis of the series as presented by Netflix site Tudum:

“Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she’s appointed in his place. Now that she’s stepping up into the family business, she’s going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — making her way in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Running Point trailer

Check out this funny trailer for the brand-new series below.