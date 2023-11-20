Christmas in Notting Hill: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

When you're traveling in another country, you never know who you might meet. Christmas in Notting Hill is the story of an American who finds herself in London over the holidays, where she meets someone with whom she has an immediate connection. It's another Hallmark Christmas movie that's part of the 2023 Countdown to Christmas celebration.

Lizzie (Sarah Ramos) and Graham (William Moseley) feel the sparks fly but they don't know if they'll ever see each other again. However, fate has other plans.

Christmas in Notting Hill premieres Thanksgiving weekend with a number of must-watch Hallmark Channel movies like A Biltmore Christmas, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up and Letters to Santa.

Here's everything we know about Christmas in Notting Hill.

Christmas in Notting Hill premieres Saturday, November 25, at 6 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be followed by the premiere of Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up at 8 pm ET/PT.

As of this writing there's no premiere date for UK fans but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Christmas in Notting Hill plot

Here's the official synopsis of Christmas in Notting Hill from Hallmark Channel:

"Star footballer Graham Savoy (Moseley) has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia Right (Sarah Ramos) — a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is."

Christmas in Notting Hill cast

Sarah Ramos might be best known for her role as Haddie on NBC's Parenthood. She was also in The Bear season 2 and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Ramos is also a writer, director and producer whose first short film, The Arm, which she co-wrote and co-directed, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2012.

William Moseley is widely known for his role in The Royals, but he's also known for playing Peter in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and the subsequent sequels. Some of Moseley's other projects include The Courier, Raven's Hollow and the upcoming Savage Lands.

Christmas in Notting Hill trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Christmas in Notting Hill below:

How to watch Christmas in Notting Hill

Christmas in Notting Hill is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.