Letters to Santa: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time to make your list and check it twice with Letters to Santa, a magical new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie that's part of the annual Countdown to Christmas celebration.

Letters to Santa is part of a weekend full of Christmas movies this Thanksgiving. Other movies making their debut over the holiday weekend include Catch Me If You Claus, Holiday Road, Christmas in Notting Hill, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Letters to Santa.

Letters to Santa premieres Friday, November 24, at 6 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no UK premiere date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Letters to Santa plot

Here's the synopsis of Letters to Santa from Hallmark Channel: "When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents to reunite."

Letters to Santa cast

Katie Leclerc plays Rebecca. She's well known for her role in Switched at Birth, and she's also appeared in shows like The Big Bang Theory, Veronica Mars, Community and NCIS. She's also known for her leading role in A Cape Cod Christmas.

Rafael de la Fuente has been busy lately with a starring role in the Dynasty reboot as well as his roles in Empire and When We Rise.

Letters to Santa trailer

There's no trailer for Letters to Santa just yet, but we're expecting to see one soon so keep checking back for updates.

How to watch Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.