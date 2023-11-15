Catch Me If You Claus: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Luke Macfarlane and Italia Ricci in Catch Me If You Claus

A news anchor and an aspiring Santa get caught up in some holiday hijinx in Catch Me If You Claus, part of the 2023's Hallmark Channel Christmas movie celebration.

Catch Me If You Claus helps to kick off a weekend full of Christmas movies this Thanksgiving. Other movies making their debut that weekend include Letters to Santa, Holiday Road, Christmas in Notting Hill, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Catch Me If You Claus.

Catch Me If You Claus premieres Thursday, November 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans just yet but when that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Catch Me If You Claus plot

Here's the synopsis of Catch Me If You Claus from Hallmark Channel: "An aspiring news anchor and first time Santa are forced to team up when their Christmas Eve plans take an unexpected turn as they try to stay one step ahead of shady characters hot on their trail during a not so silent night."

Catch Me If You Claus cast

Italia Ricci has been seen in several Hallmark Channel movies over the years, including Rome in Love, Love in Winterland and Breakup Boot Camp. The Ontario native also starred in Designated Survivor and The Imperfects for Netflix.

Luke MacFarlane is another Hallmark Channel regular. He's appeared in many memorable movies like Notes of Autumn, Chateau Christmas and A Magical Christmas Village. He's also appeared in the movies Bros and Single All the Way, and he's also known for his role in Brothers & Sisters.

Catch Me If You Claus trailer

There's no trailer for Catch Me If You Claus just yet but we expect to see one soon. As soon as it drops, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Catch Me If You Claus

Catch Me If You Claus is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.