The Bear season 2: teaser, cast and everything we know about the hit drama

In the summer of 2022, streamers and critics found themselves pleasantly surprised by the sleeper hit The Bear. A show about a struggling Chicago restaurant and the eccentric staff that relies on the eatery and its unique brand of chaos. Now The Bear season 2 ushers show fans into summer once again with newly minted Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White reprising his role as Chef Carmen, aka Carmy.

Viewers of the series will recall that in the season 1 finale, Carmy effectively decided to close the restaurant his deceased brother started and reopen it as something that better suits Carmy’s vision and the future.

So besides a different name on the building and menu on the table, what else can fans look forward to in the new episodes? Here's everything we know about The Bear season 2.

As of now, Hulu has announced that The Bear season 2 will kick off its 10-episode run in June in the US, but has not provided an exact date for its premiere. Once that information becomes available, we’ll place it here.

We don’t have any info about a season 2 premiere date in the UK, but strongly believe the new episodes will make their way to Disney Plus when they start to air. Again, we'll provide an update as more information about a UK release is announced.

The Bear season 2 trailer

While an official trailer for season 2 hasn't dropped, on March 13, a teaser video for the season was posted on YouTube. Check out the clip below.

The Bear season 2 cast

The cast members from season 1 are all back in the mix. Leading the way is actor Jeremy Allen White. Prior to The Bear, White's most notable role was playing Lip Gallagher in the hit show Shameless. He's also been spotted in the films like The Rental, The Birthday Cake and the 2023 Sundance movie Fremont..

Joining White are Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Andor), Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary), Abby Elliott (Cheaper by the Dozen), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment), Edwin Lee Gibson (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) and Matty Matheson (It's Suppertime!).

The Bear season 2 plot

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear (Image credit: Hulu)

As we wait for more details about the overarching synopsis for The Bear season 2, based on what happened in the season 1 finale, fans already know they have quite a few things to look forward to.

For starters, since Carmy has decided to reconfigure his brother's restaurant into his own image, viewers can anticipate seeing what that vision appears to be. It should be interesting to see if the reimagined establishment pays more of a nod to Carmy's high-end culinary training or pays homage to his family upbringing and roots. Plus, if the restaurant is no longer called The Beef, what is the new name?

The Bear season 2 will most likely also address the continued mystery surrounding the death of Carmy's brother and the massive amount of debt the restaurant is under. Season 1 seemed to only scratch the surface of answering the whens and whys when it comes to those topics.

Additionally, given that the season 1 cast is returning for season 2, you can count on seeing more of their individual stories coming to the forefront.

How to watch The Bear season 2

In the US, The Bear streams on Hulu. Those hoping to tune into new episodes need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Hulu offers several options for would-be subscribers, including as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle or paired with live TV via Hulu with Live TV.

While there is currently no release date for season 2 episodes to air in the UK, season 1 is currently available on Disney Plus.