My Norwegian Holiday: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

A family heirloom leads to an adventure in the Land of the Midnight Sun in My Norwegian Holiday, the latest Hallmark Channel Christmas movie in the 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup.

My Norwegian Holiday debuts the same weekend as A Not So Royal Christmas and Christmas with a Kiss on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about My Norwegian Holiday.

My Norwegian Holiday premieres Friday, December 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers yet, but as soon as we have one we'll have it for you right here.

My Norwegian Holiday plot

Here's the official synopsis of My Norwegian Holiday from Hallmark Channel:

"Dealing with her grandma's death, JJ seeks dissertation inspiration. Henrik, drawn to her troll figurine, invites her to Bergen, Norway, to trace its origins."

My Norwegian Holiday cast

Rhiannon Fish plays JJ Johnson in My Norwegian Holiday. Fish is known worldwide for her roles in The 100 and Neighbors. She's also appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies including A Picture of Her, When Love Springs and You're Bacon Me Crazy.

David Elsendoorn brings Henrik Strom to life in My Norwegian Holiday. He's well known for playing Dutch football star Jan Mass in Ted Lasso. The Utrecht native has starred in a number of Dutch movies and TV series.

My Norwegian Holiday trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of My Norwegian Holiday below:

How to watch My Norwegian Holiday

My Norwegian Holiday is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.