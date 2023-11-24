A Not So Royal Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
It's a case of royal deception for a tabloid journalist.
Holiday movies featuring castles and royal families are always popular, but A Not So Royal Christmas puts a fun twist on a Christmas classic. The Hallmark Channel Christmas movie features Brooke D'Orsay and Will Kemp in the next stop in the 2023 Countdown to Christmas.
A Not So Royal Christmas premieres the same weekend as other Hallmark movies like My Norwegian Holiday and Christmas with a Kiss.
Here's everything we know about A Not So Royal Christmas.
A Not So Royal Christmas release date
A Not So Royal Christmas premieres Saturday, December 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a release date in the UK but as soon as we have one available we'll have it for you right here.
A Not So Royal Christmas plot
Here's the official synopsis of A Not So Royal Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "When a tabloid journalist requests an interview with a famously reclusive Count, a Royal family convinces their groundskeeper to masquerade as him."
A Not So Royal Christmas cast
Brooke D'Orsay is known for her roles in Grace and Frankie and Royal Pains, and she recently appeared in Hallmark Channel's A Fabled Holiday and Wedding of a Lifetime. She's also appeared in Hallmark favorites like Beverly Hills Wedding, A Dickens of a Holiday and Miss Christmas.
Will Kemp is another familiar face around Hallmark Channel. He's appeared in several Hallmark movies including The Christmas Waltz, Royal Matchmaker, Love, Romance and Chocolate and Jolly Good Christmas. An accomplished dancer, Kemp has appeared in a number of productions including his role as the Principal Dancer in Swan Lake on Broadway and on the West End.
A Not So Royal Christmas trailer
Take a look at the trailer for A Not So Royal Christmas below:
How to watch A Not So Royal Christmas
A Not So Royal Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.
Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.
