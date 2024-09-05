Meet The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast: who's who in the reality TV show

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu' s latest venture into reality TV, highlights members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), aka Mormons. The show, available on the streamer as of September 6, follows eight women of #MomTok that really came to the forefront in 2022 when a soft-swinging sex scandal came to light.

In this new series, the Utah-based cast of moms, influencers, swingers and Mormons tell their side of the story and reveal that not everything is rainbows and butterflies in their group. They also talk about what's expected of them as Mormon women — getting married, having children and being housewives — and how they've broken out of that cookie-cutter lifestyle.

All of these women share a lot about themselves online, but Hulu is giving us a bit more insight into who they are.

Taylor Frankie Paul

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Taylor was the main person making headlines in the swinging scandal with her now-ex-husband Tate, who she shares two children with. The creator of #MomTok is now with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, who she recently had a baby with.

"I want people to have a better understanding of who I am. I wanted to be vulnerable and show people that when you hit rock bottom, there is hope," Taylor says in her Hulu bio.

Mikayla Matthews

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Mikayla, who openly shares her struggles with her skin, was a teen mom. She has three children with her husband.

"On social media, it's a more curated example of our lives. A highlight reel. But this show really gets to the raw things that we are going through. We wanted to show the different sides to the religion," Mikayla says in her Hulu bio.

Whitney Leavitt

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Whitney and her husband Conner will be welcoming a third child into their family soon. She hopes to have a homestead one day for her growing family.

"When you see a lot of reality TV, they aren’t really friends before filming the show. We've built a business together and we get to show the world how we did that," Whitney says in her Hulu bio.

Mayci Neeley

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Mayci has two children, one from a previous relationship with a man who tragically passed away, and another from her blended family with her husband Jacob. She's currently on an IVF journey to grow their family. Mayci is the founder of a natal nutrition company called Baby Mama.

"It's about friendship, community, and being able to relate to moms who do this as a career. People don't take social media so seriously as a career, but I think it's fun to show how we all relate to each other," Mayci says in her Hulu bio.

Jennifer Affleck

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Jennifer has two children with Zac Affleck, whose cousins are the Ben and Casey Affleck. She hopes to one day take her TikTok dances to the Dancing with the Stars stage.

"I am excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship. It feels like we got 10 years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming," Jennifer says in her Hulu bio.

Demi Engemann

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Demi has three children in a blended family with her second husband Bret, who's roughly 17 years older than her. The couple hopes to grow their family together. Demi advocates for ketamine therapy to help with mental health and postpartum depression.

"I feel passionately about sharing my journey through motherhood and empowering other women through theirs too," Demi says in her Hulu bio.

Jessi Ngatikaura

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Jessi and her second husband Jordan have a blended family with three children. She owns JZ Styles, a hair school and extension company, and is the self-proclaimed "grandma of the group."

"I feel that the show fits into my life naturally, and there's no need to change. I can be authentically myself. I also enjoy making content and sharing it online with my audience," Jessi says in her Hulu bio.

Layla Taylor

(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Layla is a recently divorced mom of two boys and is navigating the dating scene. She is a big soda fan and hits up Swig, the Utah specialty soda shop, most days for a 40-ounce beverage.

"Fun escape for me, to celebrate motherhood and be around girls who understand me. I really want to help other single moms," Layla says in her Hulu bio.