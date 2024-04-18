The Kardashians season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the series

If you thought the Kardashian/Jenner family didn't have more stories to share, think again as The Kardashians season 5 makes its debut this spring.

Since the sisters and matriarch, Kris Jenner, took their laughs and drama to Hulu, fans have seen some big moments from the family, including Kourtney's pregnancy journey, the birth of Khloé's son and the explosive head-to-head between Kim and her big sister. So what can fans look forward to seeing in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about The Kardashians season 5.

The Kardashians season 5 kicks off on Thursday, May 23, on Hulu in the US. In the UK, the season premieres on the same day on Disney Plus.

The Kardashians is a Hulu original series in the US. Those hoping to watch previous and new episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus .

The Kardashians premise

Like with the seasons before it, The Kardashians follows the famous Kardashian/Jenner clan as they deal with the ups and downs of their lives. Dating woes, weddings, cheating scandals, medical emergencies, childbirths and business hiccups, all of it's at the center of the series as the family tries to press forward. Thankfully for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris, they have each other to lean on through good times and bad (that is when they aren't arguing with one another).

The Kardashians season 5 cast

Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians (Image credit: Hulu)

Once again putting their lives on display for the world to see are Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The five sisters are of course joined by their mom Kris Jenner. As the six women continue to document their business and personal lives on camera, fans can expect to see extended family members and friends such as Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Cory Gamble and Tristan Thompson. It seems unlikely we'll be getting a sighting from the other Kardashian sibling, Rob.

On an interesting note, have you been watching Kim as she takes on the acting world in American Horror Story: Delicate?

The Kardashians season 5 trailer

An official trailer for the season has not yet been released. However, you can check out this video announcement for the season below.