Fans are done with the Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands

"These men need to be seen and not heard," fans gripe about the Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands

Joe Benigno, Joe Gorga and Frank Catania attend the 'Sinatra Meets The Real Husbands of New Jersey' at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on June 12, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands
(Image credit: Manny Carabel/Getty)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands have been getting more and more screen time as the seasons go by, with the fellas — Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, Bill Aydin and Teresa Giudice's soon-to-be hubby Louis "Louie" Ruelas—regularly getting involved in the messy drama of their famous wives. But it's a development that not all RHONJ devotees are excited about. 

The March 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 left many viewers wishing for the days when housewives' husbands were mere background players on the franchise, rather than budding reality stars in and of themselves.

The "Real Househusbands" have gotten so deeply involved in the series that they've even thought up their own Housewives-style intro taglines and revealed them on a special 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen

“I don’t know how the other men rank but remember, there’s a reason they call me Big Frank, ” Dolores Catania's ex Frank said.

Joe Benigno, hubby to Margaret Josephs, said, “I always wear the pants, even if my wife picks out the shirt,” while Joe Gorga — husband of Melissa and brother of Teresa — added: “If you envy my wife, get a load of my life.”

“I’m the only bill my wife is responsible for,” Bill Aydin, Jennifer's husband, said. Rounding out the gents was Jackie's spouse Evan Goldschneider, who said: "The only stuff that I'm doing at the gym is turning heads."

The husbands clearly have excitement over their involvement on RHONJ — but it's a sentiment seemingly not shared by longtime fans of the show. Here's what they have to say.

Fans react to the Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands

"Dear producers - The only way the husbands are enjoyable is when they are bringing fun and laughs. We don’t need to watch them auditioning to be housewives," one disgruntled RHONJ viewer posted on Twitter following the March 8 episode. 

And they weren't the only ones with issues over the increased screen time of the housewives' spouses. See just a few of the many complaints below. 

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Bravo, and are available to stream on Peacock (US) and Hayu/Sky TV (UK).

