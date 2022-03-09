Fans are done with the Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands have been getting more and more screen time as the seasons go by, with the fellas — Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, Bill Aydin and Teresa Giudice's soon-to-be hubby Louis "Louie" Ruelas—regularly getting involved in the messy drama of their famous wives. But it's a development that not all RHONJ devotees are excited about.

The March 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 left many viewers wishing for the days when housewives' husbands were mere background players on the franchise, rather than budding reality stars in and of themselves.

The "Real Househusbands" have gotten so deeply involved in the series that they've even thought up their own Housewives-style intro taglines and revealed them on a special 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

It's time for #WWHL with The Real Househusbands of New Jersey! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ooJgucGeQIMay 6, 2021 See more

“I don’t know how the other men rank but remember, there’s a reason they call me Big Frank, ” Dolores Catania's ex Frank said.

Joe Benigno, hubby to Margaret Josephs, said, “I always wear the pants, even if my wife picks out the shirt,” while Joe Gorga — husband of Melissa and brother of Teresa — added: “If you envy my wife, get a load of my life.”

“I’m the only bill my wife is responsible for,” Bill Aydin, Jennifer's husband, said. Rounding out the gents was Jackie's spouse Evan Goldschneider, who said: "The only stuff that I'm doing at the gym is turning heads."

The husbands clearly have excitement over their involvement on RHONJ — but it's a sentiment seemingly not shared by longtime fans of the show. Here's what they have to say.

Fans react to the Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands

"Dear producers - The only way the husbands are enjoyable is when they are bringing fun and laughs. We don’t need to watch them auditioning to be housewives," one disgruntled RHONJ viewer posted on Twitter following the March 8 episode.

And they weren't the only ones with issues over the increased screen time of the housewives' spouses. See just a few of the many complaints below.

Dear producers- The only way the husbands are enjoyable is when they are bringing fun and laughs. We don’t need to watch them auditioning to be housewives. #RHONJMarch 9, 2022 See more

I knows these aren’t the same Jersey husbands, who just last season, prided themselves on not letting their wives’ drama affect their friendship dynamic now telling Bill to get lost bc he won’t let them kiki and talk shit about his wife in front of him #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/aRgISQ2z21March 9, 2022 See more

I blame @Andy for ruining whatever the charm the group of husbands was bringing to the group. Now they are more thirsty than their wives for camera time and it’s not entertaining #RHONJMarch 9, 2022 See more

These men need to be seen and not heard. I watch the Real HOUSEWIVES of New Jersey #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/BcdntztOl2March 9, 2022 See more

I thought this was the real housewives of New Jersey why have the husbands been like the entire episode #rhonjMarch 9, 2022 See more

I don’t want to see these men. They should be seen and not heard. The real housewives was built on giving women the platform to stand in front of their husbands let’s keep that energy. #RHONJMarch 9, 2022 See more

This is too funny it’s like The Golden Girls of NJ having drinks and gossiping. Are they trying to get their own show PLEASE @Andy NO!!! These house husbands may need to talk to @KevinHart4real . #RHONJMarch 9, 2022 See more

If I wanted to watch Real Husbands of NJ I would’ve like wtf is this?! I’m getting sick of this bs. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/IPnPrkrMuhMarch 9, 2022 See more

I still can’t believe that the last 15-20 minutes of tonight’s episode of #RHONJ was a husbands’ scene. #WWHLMarch 9, 2022 See more

The #RHONJ husbands are doing too much. Yikes. This was a really bad look lol.March 9, 2022 See more

I would rather be required to wear clothes from POSCHE everyday for the rest of my life than watch one more scene with these husbands. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/YRs7RRfMNaMarch 9, 2022 See more

ENOUGH with the husbands-only scenes. This is like watching paint dry. This is supposed to be houseWIVES not a sausage fest. And on Women’s Day?!?!?! 😣 #RHONJ @BravoTV @AndyMarch 9, 2022 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Bravo, and are available to stream on Peacock (US) and Hayu/Sky TV (UK).