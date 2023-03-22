Luis' pajamas reveal weirds out Real Housewives of New Jersey fans

The strangest part of the March 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 didn't even take place during the episode. It was a detail revealed during a post-credits preview of next week's episode that has RHONJ fans very, very confused.

In the short clip, we get a sneak peek at an upcoming conversation between househusband Joe Gorga and his soon-to-be brother-in-law Luis Ruelas, who is engaged to Gorga's sister, Teresa Giudice. The drama between the estranged siblings has dominated the reality series for years, but things have gotten significantly more heated with the inclusion of Luis, with the two men nearly physically coming to blows during Guys' Night earlier this season.

So fans would be correct in assuming that there'd more antagonism on the way between Gorga and Ruelas, but they definitely were not prepared for Luis' admission during the argument.

"I live with your four nieces, I wear your father's pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?" he told Gorga. (Teresa and Joe's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020. Teresa and Luis did not start dating until July 2020, reportedly.) From the clip, Joe's face is blank in response.

And he's not the only one. The odd revelation left many viewers scratching their heads.

"This is crazy! Who the hell wears their deceased father in laws pajamas?" one wrote on Twitter.

"No way to justify it! And to make matters worse, the context in which it's said AND it's being said to your brother-in-law who you're always at odds with. Louie is lucky this conversation didn't get physical," another posted.

One fan added: "Joe was looking at him like why are you wearing my father's pajamas," along with a shocked emoji. While yet another summed it up more succinctly: "What the F."

Looks like we'll have to wait until next week to see how this one plays out!

Fans react to that Louie RHONJ pajamas reveal:

THIS IS CREEPY! No way to justify it! And to make matters worse, the context in which it’s said AND it’s being sad to your brother in law who you’re always at odds with. Louie is lucky this conversation didn’t get physical 😳March 22, 2023 See more

And Joe was looking at him like why are you wearing my father’s pajamas 😳 #RHONJMarch 22, 2023 See more

Omg did I hear what I think I heard??? Louis wears his deceased father in law’s pajamas so Theresa’s kids feel safe? First of all most of them are almost grown! #RHONJ EEWWW 🤮 @littlestar8481 @LuvBriahMarch 22, 2023 See more

So Lou really just sat there and told Jo-Lynn Gorga that he wears his dead fathers pajamas at night to make the girls feel safer…… whet dafuq#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/PQfnxpY7iNMarch 22, 2023 See more

#RHONJ He wears NONO’s Pijamas at night. What the F. pic.twitter.com/zTzPuwkwF6March 22, 2023 See more

genuinely the scariest thing to ever be said on housewives. i was in such shock i rewound to make sure that’s really what he said pic.twitter.com/SXkvQ60WJnMarch 22, 2023 See more

Pardon? Red flag #505 🚩🚩🚨🚨 #RHONJ #RealHousewives #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/wMIU1EthzaMarch 22, 2023 See more

Dude I’m telling you! There’s something off about Louie! I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt like my boys @Brav_Bros but dude! He’s wearing Teresa fathers pjs? So beyond weird! #rhonjMarch 22, 2023 See more

Me: watching #RHONJ Husband: on phone Louis to Joe: “I wear your father’s pajamas at night”. In unison… pic.twitter.com/x97Dd3Vk7PMarch 22, 2023 See more

sketch, I’m sorry!!! I want to be wrong but that’s…🫣 “so they feel safe with me,” excuse me? #RHONJ https://t.co/jelSdSMNpXMarch 22, 2023 See more

Ummm excuse me 🤨 Louie wears Nono’s pajamas? That’s weird right?? Certainly I’m not the only one that thinks that… #rhonj https://t.co/dIZBSd8HjJMarch 22, 2023 See more

Did Louie just say he wears the girl's grandfather's pants at night for them to feel safe? 😬😬😬 #rhonjMarch 22, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The latest episodes are then made available to stream on-demand on Peacock the next day.