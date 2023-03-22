Luis' pajamas reveal weirds out Real Housewives of New Jersey fans

By Christina Izzo
published

A clip of a pajama-related conversation between Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas has viewers very confused

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Shots and Shade" Episode 1307 -- Pictured: Luis Ruelas
Luis Ruelas on Real Housewives of New Jersey (Image credit: Dave Kotinsky/Bravo)

The strangest part of the March 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 didn't even take place during the episode. It was a detail revealed during a post-credits preview of next week's episode that has RHONJ fans very, very confused.

In the short clip, we get a sneak peek at an upcoming conversation between househusband Joe Gorga and his soon-to-be brother-in-law Luis Ruelas, who is engaged to Gorga's sister, Teresa Giudice. The drama between the estranged siblings has dominated the reality series for years, but things have gotten significantly more heated with the inclusion of Luis, with the two men nearly physically coming to blows during Guys' Night earlier this season.

So fans would be correct in assuming that there'd more antagonism on the way between Gorga and Ruelas, but they definitely were not prepared for Luis' admission during the argument. 

"I live with your four nieces, I wear your father's pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?" he told Gorga. (Teresa and Joe's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020. Teresa and Luis did not start dating until July 2020, reportedly.) From the clip, Joe's face is blank in response. 

And he's not the only one. The odd revelation left many viewers scratching their heads. 

"This is crazy! Who the hell wears their deceased father in laws pajamas?" one wrote on Twitter. 

"No way to justify it! And to make matters worse, the context in which it's said AND it's being said to your brother-in-law who you're always at odds with. Louie is lucky this conversation didn't get physical," another posted. 

One fan added: "Joe was looking at him like why are you wearing my father's pajamas," along with a shocked emoji. While yet another summed it up more succinctly: "What the F."

Looks like we'll have to wait until next week to see how this one plays out!

Fans react to that Louie RHONJ pajamas reveal:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The latest episodes are then made available to stream on-demand on Peacock the next day.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 