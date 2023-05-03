Fans react to Louie and Teresa's hot mic moment on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The family feud between Teresa Guidice and her brother Joe Gorga is well-known, but Louie and Teresa's hot mic moment from this week's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 shows how deep the sibling division goes.

Teresa's impending nuptials to Luis Ruelas are fast approaching — yes, the fiancé will officially become one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands by the end of the season — and it was actually on the way to Teresa's surprise bridal shower that one of the couple's most awkward onscreen moments yet occurred.

While driving with her two daughters to a restaurant where Teresa's friends and female family members were awaiting her arrival, Louie called the reality star to discuss a dinner he was planning in Manhattan as a pre-wedding event. Going over their guest list, Louie tells her: "I'm going to send texts out for next Thursday night at Avra. So who am I sending a text to? Dolores plus one, Margaret plus one, Jennifer plus one, Jackie plus one, those people, just put the invite out to all of them...except Melissa and Joe. I'm not inviting them."

Teresa looks worried during the conversation, cutting Louie off to tell him: "You know the camera's on? We're filming, right?" Teresa tells him. "Oh sh*t, okay," he responds. She quickly takes him off speaker phone, saying: "You have to invite everyone, you can't just do some and not the others."

Despite Teresa's quick save, the hot mic moment isn't the only on-camera slight against the star's brother and sister-in-law. During her bridal shower speech, the bride-to-be thanks her friends, bridesmaids and Louie's sisters for being there for her during her wedding journey, but fails to acknowledge Melissa.

"I mean, could she just not say, 'I'm just so happy my sister in law is here and we're moving on in a good way,'" Margaret says about the speech. "It feels very intentional and if I was Melissa, I would feel like I'm not very wanted." Even Teresa's trainer Nicole sympathizes with Melissa, telling her: "I feel for you. You gotta mention your sister-in-law." Melissa's response to Teresa's lack of acknowledgement: "I mean, I don't even look for it anymore."

Fans react to that Louie and Teresa RHONJ moment:

RHONJ viewers were shocked by the hot mic moment and how blatantly "calculated" Teresa and Louie's estrangement from the Gorgas seems to be. Here's what fans are saying on social media:

YIKES. Scenes like this is where Louie and Tre loose me. It makes me feel like the “olive branch” was not genuine towards the Gorgas no? What do y’all think of this whoopsie moment from Louie forgetting cameras were filming their convo 🫤🫣 #rhonj pic.twitter.com/QptzXInws8May 3, 2023 See more

So when the cameras aren’t rolling Louie and Teresa are excluding Melissa & Joe but when the cameras are on they’re being inclusive towards them? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/0tif7f7DSxMay 3, 2023 See more

Oh Louie 🤣😂 nothing like a hot mic moment #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/nKYsr0UUSNMay 3, 2023 See more

LOL! Teresa said “The camera is on I’m filming.” and Louie said “Oh sh*t.” No, keep going Louie! 😂😂😂 #RHONJMay 3, 2023 See more

Louie cutting Joe & Melissa out of the dinner with the rest of the cast. Isn't this what M&J wanted? If you reject enough, invites this is what you get! Louie is tired of playing nice #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/TrG7yaRqOIMay 3, 2023 See more

Wow Louie you just got caught ! Plus 1 Plus1 Plus1 and we exclude Melissa and Joe right? Way to keep the speaker on . Teresa you moron. #RHONJMay 3, 2023 See more

It's clear from tonight's episode of #RHONJ that there was a deliberate campaign to ice Melissa and Joe out. And then to purposely shift the blame onto them for not participating in the events. The cameras don't lie.May 3, 2023 See more

louis, caught on live television "EXCEPT MELISSA AND JOE" 😭😭😭😭 #RHONJMay 3, 2023 See more

Oh so Teresa had already planned to exclude Melissa and Joe from stuff. #rhonjMay 3, 2023 See more

Teresa Louie melissa and Joe clearly all hate each other. This “hot mic” moment is not the bombshell you think it is 😂 #RHONJMay 3, 2023 See more

Ummmmm that phone call was very weird and uhhhhh yea Luis, you kinda made it clear you don't want Melissa and Joe there 🤷🏾‍♀️ #RHONJMay 3, 2023 See more

Teresa showed her true colors in the car when we heard Louie specify that Melissa and Joe weren't invited. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/vebXAHI9BOMay 3, 2023 See more