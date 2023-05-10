Fans are obsessed with the 'Fessler twins' from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Move aside, housewives. There are new reality stars in New Jersey: Jennifer Fessler's mother and aunt.

The lookalike siblings — who go beyond being biological twins and instead live as mirror-images of each other, down to their matching outfits and curly red 'dos —made a spirited cameo appearance in Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, and viewers want to see more of the dynamic duo, even calling for RHONJ "Friend Of" Jen Fessler to become a full-time Jersey housewife so the pair can pop up more often.

At the top of the episode, Jennifer is invited to come hang out at Margaret Josephs' house with her mother, Mazzie, and her aunt, Cazzie, in tow. "They're crazy like you," Margaret promises her own mom, Marge Sr., of the trio. "Oh my god, you two are the best!" Margaret proclaims upon the redheads' arrival, adding in a confessional: "I have never seen two whirling dervishes like this in my life. Now I know where Fessler gets it from."

Jennifer gives insight into her lively family members in a talking head: "My mom's an identical twin. Her name is Marilyn and my grandmother named her twin Carolyn and they love being twins. To this day, they're 80-years old and they're dressing alike."

"They were born in Brooklyn, where they were best friends with Barbra Streisand...just gonna drop that in," she cheekily adds. The sisters live only 15 minutes apart and their husbands thankfully get along. "Her husband is, what, 104?" one of them jokes.

Though Jennifer and her mother have a wonderful relationship now, she says that her parents' split when she was only three years old greatly affected her: "My mother is kooky and an extrovert and my father is very serious. So they both remarried and there was more divorce, so that was a rollercoaster...she was always a very loving mother but she had a lot to deal with."

Aunt Cazzie was there for support through it all, though, she says: "My aunt is my second mother, so we have a special bond...we're very lucky like that."

RHONJ fans react to Jennifer Fessler's mother and aunt:

