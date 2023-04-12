Jennifer Fessler's James Gandolfini story on The Real Housewives of New Jersey has fans shocked

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 jetted off to Ireland on the April 11 episode to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Teresa Giudice. While in the land of luck, Jennifer Fessler revealed that she once got lucky... with the late, great James Gandolfini.

Before being RHONJ's fan-favorite "Friend" of the season, the reality star was a talent agent in her previous career and it was during that job that Fessler encountered James Gandolfini before his The Sopranos fame. (The Italian-American actor would go on to win three Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Golden Globe Award for the legendary role.)

"Wait, you went to acting school?" Dolores Catania brings up to Fessler during the drive to their Irish accommodations, a 400-year-old castle. "After college, for like two minutes," Fessler clarifies.

However, when Teresa asks, "Did you meet any actors?" the conversation goes bawdy. "I became a talent agent," Fessler tells them. "And how many actors did you sleep with?" Margaret jokingly asks her. "Well, James Gandolfini. That's a fact!"

Needless to say, the housewives are shocked by the reveal. "You had sex with James Gandolfini?! What?!," Melissa Gorga exclaims, adding in a confessional: "Who gets to **** Tony Soprano?!"

Fessler expanded on her encounter with the actor during a talking head, saying: "I met James Gandolfini before The Sopranos. I was obsessed... he actually took me to an S&M bar, it was crazy. We hung out and we drank and he took me back to his apartment and we ****ed."

Detailing how sad she was to hear about his shocking passing (Gandolfini died from a heart attack at the age of 51 in Rome in June 2013), Fessler said her now-husband Jeff had to remind her: "You realize you weren't in a relationship with him?"

"He was so the one who got away," Fessler said of the actor. "But he was also the one who was never really there."

In a different universe, could James Gandolfini have been one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands? We'll never know!

Fans react to Jen Fessler's James Gandolfini story

Unsurprisingly, RHONJ fans had some thoughts about the revelation that Fessler had a brief encounter with Gandolfini, with some wondering if she is being totally honest.

James gandolfini!?#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/Btck1PewunApril 12, 2023 See more

Not buying this Jenn Fessler story about her sleeping w James Gandolfini #RHONJApril 12, 2023 See more

This James Gandolfini story. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/mdlalqVEY2April 12, 2023 See more

That was an interesting way to describe sex #jenfessler #rhonj #jamesgandolfini pic.twitter.com/ad9jMrcQd3April 12, 2023 See more

Jen Fessler is probably telling the truth about James Gandolfini, but it feels like she's lying. You know what I mean? #RHONJApril 12, 2023 See more

James Gandolfini a.k.a. Tony soprano in heaven like #rhonj https://t.co/LbHJmBQpsq pic.twitter.com/SSMPOYrMfnApril 12, 2023 See more

Who thinks Jen Fessler slept with James Gandolfini? I don’t buy it. He’s not here to defend himself. #RHONJApril 12, 2023 See more

The Jen Fessler and James Gandolfini story was the best part of tonight's show!#RHONJ #RealHousewivesofNewJersey pic.twitter.com/dFXBdwv4u4April 12, 2023 See more

She’s trying very hard to the point she’s talking about the late James Gandolfini, who could not defend himself on the comments that she slept with him. That’s dirty what she did. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/wioIk2FSarApril 12, 2023 See more

Jen Fessler’s story about James Gandolfini and the delivery that came with it should have given her full time status that’s amazing #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/2hPeH2P96bApril 12, 2023 See more

I hope Fessler’s unlikely story re: James Gandolfini is more real than that fake af Juste un Clou bracelet she wore… #Thirst #RHONJ #FakeCartierIf you can lie about one thing, you can lie about anything. Particularly when the person re: whom you’re making claims isn’t alive. pic.twitter.com/65qFP1Pp9MApril 12, 2023 See more

No Way Jennifer Had Sex With James Gandolfini Before Sopranos .. 😳😳😭😭😂 #RHONJ … I Need More Tea ☕️ About This One Yo because If She Did Then Jennifer Didn’t Marry Him or Get a Nice Check Form James Yo. pic.twitter.com/3OltSWDvOvApril 12, 2023 See more

Living for this Jen Fessler and James Gandolfini story!! #RHONJApril 12, 2023 See more

Jen Fessler got to sleep with the James Gandolfini! You go, Jen. I love it. I'd tell everyone. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/T0eFFrYWtaApril 12, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Bravo Tuesday nights, then are available to stream on Peacock.