Fans lose it over Jen Aydin's 'boogawolf' comment on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

It's the question on every RHONJ fan's mind: what the heck is a boogawolf?

The odd word was dropped by cast member Jennifer Aydin during Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 as an insult lobbed against Aydin's frequent frenemy, Margaret Josephs.

While out in Dublin with the rest of the Jersey ladies, Jen A. and Marge get into yet another fight at the dinner table.

"That's why you keep saying, like, 'Oh we made up! That's disingenuous! Do you see how you're duplicitous? Do you even know what that means?'" Aydin mocks Margaret. "Well, do you?" she retorts. "How about boogawolf, do you know what that means?" When Margaret says that, no, she has no clue what the word is, Jennifer doubles down: "That's what you are a boogawolf."

The rest of the wives, as well as all of us watching at home, are unsurprisingly perplexed by the slang word. "What the f*** is a boogawolf?" Rachel Fuda asks. "Is it a cartoon character?" Dolores Catania wonders. "It sounds like a booger...on a wolf," Melissa Gorga says.

The latter even strikes up a conversation with good ol' Siri on her phone to nail down the word's definition: "A very ugly person...something or someone who is very nasty," she explains to the rest of the women. "Oh, I'm horrible, hideous, heartbreaking!" Marge sarcastically cries in response.

"You know that Jen has been stewing on this, like, 'What can I call Margaret Josephs?'" Jennifer Fessler quips in a confessional. "She's like combing through the dictionary, like, 'What word will absolutely f***ing kill her? Boogawolf!"

Of Jen's chosen comeback, Rachel summed it up: "Yeah, she missed the mark. Missed the mark on that one."

While some RHONJ viewers knew the meaning of the "boogawolf" insult—one commented on Twitter, "It's actually an old-school term for someone ugly," while another pointed to the term's rap ties (the word pops up in Ty Dolla $ign's lyrics for "Paranoid")—the majority were hearing the phrase for the first time.

Many agreed with Rachel Fuda that the insult was too confusing to actually be hurtful, while others are happily adding "boogawolf" to their personal dictionaries. Here's what fans are saying on social media about the funny moment:

