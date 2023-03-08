That Jennifer and Margaret New Jersey Housewives brawl has fans talking

By Christina Izzo
published

The feud between Jen Aydin and Margaret, New Jersey Housewives frenemies, turned explosive in this week's episode.

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Fessler attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City
Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Fessler (Image credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty)

If there's one thing The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 has taught us so far, it's that a food-themed party spells trouble for these Jersey girls. 

After the mayhem that occurred at Danielle Cabral's mozzarella-making party earlier in the season, Jennifer Fessler's Southern-fried shindig proved to be the latest setting of a Housewives head-to-head, this time between cast members Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin

"Every party that I've been to with these women has been filled with venom," Jenn F. said, and her backyard get-together was no exception. 

The long-brewing feud between the two co-stars came to a rolling boil at the chicken-and-biscuits luncheon, after Jen Aydin was caught telling falsehoods about Marge to Melissa Gorga. 

"Why are you trash-talking me even though I thought we made up?" Margaret confronts her. "You're trash-talking me to Jenn Fessler, you talked **** about me to Melissa... that's why you don't have any genuine relationships." 

"I was stating my perspective," Jen Aydin claims, asserting she didn't do anything bad to Margaret and that she is the victim in their dispute.

Things get exponentially more heated, with the pair unleashing curse-filled tirades and making mentions of the other's family and physical appearance (Jen Aydin snarks about Marge's "Driving Miss Daisy hat") while the rest of the women look on in shock. 

"For as many times as I've seen Jennifer and Margaret fight," Melissa says, "I'm shook right now at the things that the both of them are saying." Newcomer Rachel Fuda adds: "I'm just like not understanding how it gets to this point?" 

Finally, Jenn Fessler has to put a stop to things: "Excuse me, I have neighbors!" she admonishes Margaret and Jen A. for their loud and lengthy confrontation, telling the former to shut up and sit down and the latter to outright leave. 

"You know the party's not fun if even I'm not eating the fried chicken," Jenn F. says of the ordeal. 

Fans react to Jen and Margaret New Jersey Housewives fight:

Are you Team Marge or Team Jen Aydin? Real Housewives fans look pretty divided, judging by what they're saying on social media:

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 air Tuesdays on Bravo.

