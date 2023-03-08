That Jennifer and Margaret New Jersey Housewives brawl has fans talking

If there's one thing The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 has taught us so far, it's that a food-themed party spells trouble for these Jersey girls.

After the mayhem that occurred at Danielle Cabral's mozzarella-making party earlier in the season, Jennifer Fessler's Southern-fried shindig proved to be the latest setting of a Housewives head-to-head, this time between cast members Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

"Every party that I've been to with these women has been filled with venom," Jenn F. said, and her backyard get-together was no exception.

The long-brewing feud between the two co-stars came to a rolling boil at the chicken-and-biscuits luncheon, after Jen Aydin was caught telling falsehoods about Marge to Melissa Gorga.

"Why are you trash-talking me even though I thought we made up?" Margaret confronts her. "You're trash-talking me to Jenn Fessler, you talked **** about me to Melissa... that's why you don't have any genuine relationships."

"I was stating my perspective," Jen Aydin claims, asserting she didn't do anything bad to Margaret and that she is the victim in their dispute.

Things get exponentially more heated, with the pair unleashing curse-filled tirades and making mentions of the other's family and physical appearance (Jen Aydin snarks about Marge's "Driving Miss Daisy hat") while the rest of the women look on in shock.

"For as many times as I've seen Jennifer and Margaret fight," Melissa says, "I'm shook right now at the things that the both of them are saying." Newcomer Rachel Fuda adds: "I'm just like not understanding how it gets to this point?"

Finally, Jenn Fessler has to put a stop to things: "Excuse me, I have neighbors!" she admonishes Margaret and Jen A. for their loud and lengthy confrontation, telling the former to shut up and sit down and the latter to outright leave.

"You know the party's not fun if even I'm not eating the fried chicken," Jenn F. says of the ordeal.

Fans react to Jen and Margaret New Jersey Housewives fight:

Are you Team Marge or Team Jen Aydin? Real Housewives fans look pretty divided, judging by what they're saying on social media:

#RHONJ Everyone at the table while Jen Ayden and Marge tear each other apart pic.twitter.com/xib1BwYwgxMarch 8, 2023 See more

Marge and Jen are really brutal to each other #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/YY2wP3BUPUMarch 8, 2023 See more

I'm over Marge and Jennifer. Only parts I enjoy are watching and getting to know Danielle and her beautiful children. #RHONJMarch 8, 2023 See more

I can watch Marge and Jen fight forever! It's endless comedy to me #RHONJMarch 8, 2023 See more

Why did the new Jennifer kick out Jen but not Margaret? They were both yelling at each other. Even if Margaret is your friend, kick both of them out. #RHONJMarch 8, 2023 See more

Marge's hat wasn't that bad🤣🤣🤣I love a big floppy hat tho I have a bunch so I might be a little bias #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/RJ1UqnWxMKMarch 8, 2023 See more

Jen could say the sky is blue and Margaret would jump down her throat claiming the sky is green #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/mihVktA9y8March 8, 2023 See more

#RHONJ Marge and Jennifer fighting pic.twitter.com/jqJLLHq0Y3March 8, 2023 See more

Oh WOW - #rhonj is getting back to its OG days with this drama with Marge….hot take….I like Marge. 🥴March 8, 2023 See more

I kept waiting for Jen Fessler to put Marge and Jen in time out. #RHONJMarch 8, 2023 See more

#RHONJ Marge: “Do you think she’s going to love you more than me.” This is the plot. This is what Marge and Jen are fighting about-love and attention.March 8, 2023 See more

Jen F watching Jen and Margaret fight….#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/MDcFBtY6PyMarch 8, 2023 See more

Me trying to enjoy the southern brunch food at Jen Fessler’s while Jennifer Aydin and Margaret viciously tear into each other. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/P2FNSZjqZDMarch 8, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 air Tuesdays on Bravo.