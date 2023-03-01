Jennifer Aydin mocks 'terrible' Rachel Fuda nose job on Real Housewives of New Jersey

By Christina Izzo
published

Jen Aydin turned a nose up — literally — at RHONJ rookie Rachel Fuda.

Jennifer Aydin mocked "terrible" Rachel Fuda nose job in season 13 episode 4 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey
(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty)

Another season, another rhinoplasty: where Jennifer Aydin's botched plastic surgery was the talk of the town in season 12, Rachel Fuda's nose job dominated the conversation in the February 28 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13

It all started at a lunch between the new housewife and "friend of the show" Jennifer Fessler, during which Fuda relayed how Aydin had called her to apologize for an uncomfortable interaction they had during Danielle's mozzarella party. 

"Is that your nose?" Jennifer A. had asked Rachel at the party, implying that the latter had undergone surgery.

"No, I got my nose done," Rachel replied curtly.

"Is it still..." Aydin trailed off.

"Swelling?" Rachel asked her before Jennifer dropped the subject.

"And you weren't offended?" Fessler asked Rachel during lunch. "No, I'm an open book. If there is anything that you want to know, ask me and I will tell you," the RHONJ rookie said. "You're a better woman than I am," Jennifer replied, saying she would have elevated things if she were in Rachel's shoes. "Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon, Jennifer Aydin," Rachel quipped. 

Things did get elevated, however, later on at Teresa and Luis' "Love Bubble" housewarming party, where Margaret and Dolores confronted Jennifer Aydin for allegedly badmouthing them to Jennifer Fessler and Rachel, respectively. When Rachel butted in to take Dolores' side, Jen Aydin claimed she was simply reaching out to the cast newcomer to "give her the history" of her recent feud with Dolores and that her initial reasoning for reaching out to Rachel wasn't about Dolores at all. 

"I called her up and I said, 'I'm sorry that I spoke about your nose job,'" Jennifer A. explains to the group. "People bad-mouthed me about my terrible nose job, I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad," she said, directing her comment to Rachel.

"What did she say? Do you believe she just said that to you?" Margaret shrieked to Rachel upon hearing the insult. Rachel gets her husband and leaves Teresa's party early. "Now is the right time for me [to leave]," she tells the host before departing, but not before Jen Aydin can yell: "Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!"

Fans react to that Rachel Fuda nose job dig

RHONJ quickly took sides on the debate over whether the nose job jokes were fair or not:

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 