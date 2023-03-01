Jennifer Aydin mocks 'terrible' Rachel Fuda nose job on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Another season, another rhinoplasty: where Jennifer Aydin's botched plastic surgery was the talk of the town in season 12, Rachel Fuda's nose job dominated the conversation in the February 28 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

It all started at a lunch between the new housewife and "friend of the show" Jennifer Fessler, during which Fuda relayed how Aydin had called her to apologize for an uncomfortable interaction they had during Danielle's mozzarella party.

"Is that your nose?" Jennifer A. had asked Rachel at the party, implying that the latter had undergone surgery.

"No, I got my nose done," Rachel replied curtly.

"Is it still..." Aydin trailed off.

"Swelling?" Rachel asked her before Jennifer dropped the subject.

"And you weren't offended?" Fessler asked Rachel during lunch. "No, I'm an open book. If there is anything that you want to know, ask me and I will tell you," the RHONJ rookie said. "You're a better woman than I am," Jennifer replied, saying she would have elevated things if she were in Rachel's shoes. "Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon, Jennifer Aydin," Rachel quipped.

Things did get elevated, however, later on at Teresa and Luis' "Love Bubble" housewarming party, where Margaret and Dolores confronted Jennifer Aydin for allegedly badmouthing them to Jennifer Fessler and Rachel, respectively. When Rachel butted in to take Dolores' side, Jen Aydin claimed she was simply reaching out to the cast newcomer to "give her the history" of her recent feud with Dolores and that her initial reasoning for reaching out to Rachel wasn't about Dolores at all.

"I called her up and I said, 'I'm sorry that I spoke about your nose job,'" Jennifer A. explains to the group. "People bad-mouthed me about my terrible nose job, I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad," she said, directing her comment to Rachel.

"What did she say? Do you believe she just said that to you?" Margaret shrieked to Rachel upon hearing the insult. Rachel gets her husband and leaves Teresa's party early. "Now is the right time for me [to leave]," she tells the host before departing, but not before Jen Aydin can yell: "Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!"

Fans react to that Rachel Fuda nose job dig

RHONJ quickly took sides on the debate over whether the nose job jokes were fair or not:

Bad nose job? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/dLBEup2drSMarch 1, 2023 See more

What? Are they (kinda) arguing about each others nose job?? 🫣😱😮🤣 Honest, I wish I had their "problems"! LOL ... what is going on? #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

So they don’t remember when they trashed Jen’s nose last season? Oh, it’s only cool when they do it. Got it. #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

One thing about Jen Aydin….she gon say everything with her MF CHEST. My girl 😂😂😩#RHONJ not her terrible nose job …imma ride for her ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/SSnY9LkJRbMarch 1, 2023 See more

Jen how bad of a human must you be to drag someone else on their nose job after how hurt you were when people commented on yours? #WWHL #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

Why does Andy & the housewives act like Jen is the only one in the world to ever get a nose job? Lmaooo like half of Beverly Hills girls have had nose jobs? The joke is getting old for me #rhonjMarch 1, 2023 See more

Jennifer insulting Rachel's nose job #rhonj pic.twitter.com/RBpSqXPlxjMarch 1, 2023 See more

Margaret to Jennifer: You don’t have to insult her (Rachel) nose job.. you has no class. Last season Margaret had no class then because she made fun of Jennifers nose job. #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

Suddenly we’re not making fun of nose jobs anymore? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/GMg8OzbhDaMarch 1, 2023 See more

And y'all were defending Jen about her nose job last season. Look the waste of time! #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

Margaret can hammer Jennifer about her nose job but now it's suddenly off limits? Focus on completing your home Margaret #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/gybR5WkjezMarch 1, 2023 See more

True but throwing another woman down when hers was horrifying last season pic.twitter.com/S1fb1cT8XAMarch 1, 2023 See more

Not the battle of the nose jobs right now #RHONJMarch 1, 2023 See more

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.