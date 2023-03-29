Fans aren't buying that Danielle Cabral brother drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Family estrangement has been a running thread throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with season after season of Teresa Giudice's feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga, but the latest sibling schism is the Danielle Cabral brother drama.

According to the new housewife, she has been estranged from her brother, Thomas DiPietro, after he made fun of her for some Instagram videos, which led to her blocking him and his uninviting her to his wedding.

It's a backstory that the rest of the RHONJ women have had a hard time believing, and it looks like viewers are in the same boat after this Tuesday's episode. "I really like Danielle, I enjoy her company, she's funny, she's light, she's airy...but it feels like there's a link in the chain missing here," Rachel says of the supposed reasoning behind Danielle's split with her bro.

At Rachel's barbecue brunch, Danielle confronts the rest of the women for gossiping about her family issues. "Because when I talked to you guys at your house, Jen [Fessler], it was so honest...and that should've been good enough for each one of you," she tells them.

"If that's what actually happened, that's cuckoo," Jen F. says.

"But it is!" Danielle tells her. "Period, period, period. That is the story."

Danielle gets more and more frustrated with her fellow housewives and storms out of the party, for the second time in as many episodes. "Who wants to be friends with people like that? I'm done," she yells upon leaving.

"What they're coming at me with is so heartbreaking, trying to call me out as a liar, which is anything that I'm not," she adds in a confessional. "It would have hurt me less if they just sucker-punched me in the face."

Fans speculate about that Danielle Cabral brother drama:

What do Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers say about the reason Danielle Cabral reportedly doesn't speak to her brother? "I'm sure there's more to the story," one fan posted on social media.

While some fans claimed it wasn't right for the rest of the cast to speculate about Danielle's personal business, others felt that the RHONJ rookie should have anticipated that her family history would be discussed on the show: "Danielle didn't understand the rules of being on a reality show. Personal family matters are open for discussion."

Here's what RHONJ fans are saying on Twitter:

There is 100% more to the story about Danielle and her brother. She isn't telling it all and it's obvious. However… her brother isn't on the show to defend himself or give his side, so I understand the hesitancy to bare it all out there and potentially make things worse. #RHONJ

Danielle should know the ladies are going to ask her a bunch of questions about her falling out with her brother. #RHONJ

Watching them all stare at Danielle in collective confusion is hilarious #RHONJ

I'm sure there's more to the story. Maybe Danielle doesn't want to tell you all. Do ya blame her ? #RHONJ

Not sure why everyones making it their business to find out about Danielle and her brothers relationship…who cares?! Jackie just needs a reason to be on camera #rhonj

I just know Marge is gonna call Danielle's brother and get alllllll the tea. #RHONJ

Literally no one believes Danielle. It's bad if Teresa didn't chime in and tell Jackie to shut up. 😭😭 #RHONJ

#RHONJ Why is it so important for them to know why Danielle doesn't speak to brother. I think their nuts!

What if what Danielle is saying about the fallout with her brother is actually true? I mean yeah it would be a silly way to end a brother/sister relationship but I feel like it COULD happen. Not saying I believe it #rhonj

I'm confuse Danielle didn't understand the rules of being on a reality show. Personal family matters are open for discussion #rhonj

Danielle's brother is not on the show not sure why they feel like she needs to tell everything concerning that issue. CAN Marg tell us why her kids don't speak to her? Can Jackie tell us why her sister don't talk to her? #RHONJ

I mean whether there is more to the story or not (good chance there is), its not anyones business though? Its no ones business but danielle and whatever details she wants to give should be respected #RHONJ