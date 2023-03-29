Fans aren't buying that Danielle Cabral brother drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

By Christina Izzo
published

"There is 100% more to the story," RHONJ fans say about the Danielle Cabral brother drama

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Housewarming History Lesson" Episode 1304 -- Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Cabral, Teresa Giudice
(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo)

Family estrangement has been a running thread throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with season after season of Teresa Giudice's feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga, but the latest sibling schism is the Danielle Cabral brother drama. 

According to the new housewife, she has been estranged from her brother, Thomas DiPietro, after he made fun of her for some Instagram videos, which led to her blocking him and his uninviting her to his wedding.

It's a backstory that the rest of the RHONJ women have had a hard time believing, and it looks like viewers are in the same boat after this Tuesday's episode. "I really like Danielle, I enjoy her company, she's funny, she's light, she's airy...but it feels like there's a link in the chain missing here," Rachel says of the supposed reasoning behind Danielle's split with her bro. 

At Rachel's barbecue brunch, Danielle confronts the rest of the women for gossiping about her family issues. "Because when I talked to you guys at your house, Jen [Fessler], it was so honest...and that should've been good enough for each one of you," she tells them. 

"If that's what actually happened, that's cuckoo," Jen F. says.

"But it is!" Danielle tells her. "Period, period, period. That is the story."

Danielle gets more and more frustrated with her fellow housewives and storms out of the party, for the second time in as many episodes. "Who wants to be friends with people like that? I'm done," she yells upon leaving.

"What they're coming at me with is so heartbreaking, trying to call me out as a liar, which is anything that I'm not," she adds in a confessional. "It would have hurt me less if they just sucker-punched me in the face."

Fans speculate about that Danielle Cabral brother drama:

What do Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers say about the reason Danielle Cabral reportedly doesn't speak to her brother? "I'm sure there's more to the story," one fan posted on social media. 

While some fans claimed it wasn't right for the rest of the cast to speculate about Danielle's personal business, others felt that the RHONJ rookie should have anticipated that her family history would be discussed on the show: "Danielle didn't understand the rules of being on a reality show. Personal family matters are open for discussion."

Here's what RHONJ fans are saying on Twitter: 

