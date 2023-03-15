Fans go gaga over steamy Real Housewives of New Jersey calendar

Though some Bravo diehards may not be happy with the increased screentime of The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands, many viewers were plenty happy to see even more of the show's male cohorts in various stages of undress in a charity Real Housewives of New Jersey calendar.

In the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 back on February 7, we saw Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Benigno, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Dr. Bill Aydin, Nate Cabral and John Fuda strip down for a good cause: a 2023 themed calendar that would tie into the cast's annual celebrity softball game benefitting Brooklyn's Maimonides Medical Center.

“I was thinking, for the fundraiser this year, I want to do a sexy calendar shoot,” Dolores explained. “Last year’s charity softball game was such a success. This year, I want it to be even bigger. So with the help of Marge and Lexi, we took all these sexy men and put them in different roles that we thought would fit them.” That shirtless roleplay included everything from bikers (Joe B.) to basketball players (Evan) to, yes, bunnies (a very game and greased-up Frank).

The big calendar reveal at the softball game in this week's episode not only tickled the housewives themselves ("Oh my god, have sex with me right now!" Jackie Goldschneider screeched upon seeing her husband's steamy spread) but also served as a rare moment of peace between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, as their estranged families shared a laugh over the silly photos before the game began.

"Seeing the Gorga/Giudice clan together around that calendar was both extremely touching and heartbreaking at the same time, I really wish they could move passed the bs cuz they'd be awesome to see as a big ass crazy family having fun and stuff!!" one RHONJ fan (opens in new tab) posted on Twitter about the moment.

The titillating calendar proved to be as much a hit with fans as it was with Jackie G., with many viewers taking to Twitter to inquire about where they can purchase the calendar for themselves. (For the record, the $35 calendar quickly sold out upon its initial release in July 2022 at Studio 4 Threads (opens in new tab), a New Jersey-based boutique, but you can currently pre-order it for an upcoming restock on the retailer's site.)

Fans react to the Real Housewives of New Jersey calendar

