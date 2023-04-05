Fans are cracking up over this Paul Connell moment on the Real Housewives of New Jersey

Paul Connell on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Dolores Catania introduced her new Irish boyfriend Paul Connell at the beginning of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 and, much to fans' delight, it seems the reality TV personality is happily moving from her ex Frank.

However, this week's episode had viewers wondering if wedding bells will soon be ringing for the couple, after a hilarious reaction from Paulie at Dolores' "coffee reading" lunch.

Co-hosted by newly-reconciled friends Dolores and Jennifer Aydin, the luncheon was themed around Turkish coffee reading, a custom in which a fortune teller "reads" the remaining coffee grounds left in one's cup to surmise details about a person's future.

When Angie the psychic studies the sediment in Dolores' cup, she tells her: "Your cup is actually very short and sweet. There's a ring on your finger. It's coming soon!" Dolores' reaction to the engagement prediction is one of eyes-widened surprise, while Paulie's has left fans chuckling. Connell can be seen cartoonishly poking his head out from his wine cellar to eavesdrop on the women's conversation.

Throughout season 13, we have seen Paulie frequently palling around with The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands like Joe Gorga, Bill Aydin and Joe Benigno as well as soon-to-be hubbies like Teresa Giudice's fiancé Luis Ruelas.

He has, however, had a rougher time with Dolores' former husband Frank Catania and the close relationship the exes have maintained nearly two decades after their divorce.

In Tuesday's episode, the topic of Frank comes up yet again during a sitdown between Paulie and Dolores. "Frank needs to grow up. He's got Brittany who is crazy about him and you guys have a great relationship, but it's gone," Paulie tells her.

"You also have a close relationship with your ex-wife," Dolores points out. "Yeah but she's not living with my ex-girlfriend and she's not calling me 50 times a day," Paulie rebuts.

Dolores explains that, because of her newfound relationship with Paulie, "Frank feels like he's losing a part of his family." However, Paulie replies: "You can't move forward hanging onto the past."

So will Paulie officially become a RHONJ househusband? You'll have to stay tuned to find out!

Fans react to funny Paul Connell RHONJ moment:

guess Paul feels better when the husbands aren't around #rhonj

Paul listening to the ladies during their tea cup reading… #RHONJ

Paul watching from the back is so cute. Dolores deserves this great man ❤️ #RHONJ

The way Paul stuck his head out when he heard "ring" #RHONJ

Was anyone else thinking the "coffee party" was a set up for Paulie to propose? Dolores's reading & then the camera pans over to him. #RHONJ

The look on Paulie's face. #RHONJ