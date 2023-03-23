Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Porsha shares how she got together with Simon

Leave it to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 to get to the bottom of one of reality TV's biggest mysteries. In episode 2, titled "The Elephants in the Room," Porsha Guobadia finally shared more details about how her much-talked-about romance began with Simon. Despite the rumors that circulated for months when she announced her engagement to the business entrepreneur, she finally set the record straight.

It all started when The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett hosted a "Ladyboys" dinner for her castmates. Before they sat down to eat, she decided to bestow a "Ladyboys" name on each of them for the night. Her selected name for Porsha was "Sh’Taka Mann," based on the rumors that she took another woman's husband. The zinger didn't sit well with Porsha, but she managed to bite her tongue, at first.

As the ladies sat down for dinner and were talking, Porsha turned to Candiace and asked her to address these rumors that allege she got together with her now-husband when he was married to someone else. Candiace wasn't shy about saying she heard Porsha met Simon's now ex-wife on camera, the two women became friends and then shortly thereafter, Porsha and Simon were dating. Additionally, Candiace stated, "the streets say you stole somebody's man."

Porsha then responded with her truth about how she and Simon met and started their relationship. She started off by saying producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta told her they were bringing on a new wife. The Bravolebrity then said, "When I met her and her husband, I didn't place him in the moment, but I knew him already. Fast forward, it just didn't work out for her and she left.”

Next, Porsha claimed that when she found out he filed for divorce from his former wife, she reached out to him on social media via a DM and told him, "I'm praying for y'all, hope you're good." He in turn replied with a suggestion they meet when he returned to Atlanta.

Before the former RHOA star took him up on the offer, she made the point to tell him, "Before I see you, I need you to email me your divorce papers." According to her, he had signed the papers before their whirlwind romance began, but the divorce wasn't finalized right away as the papers just sat on a judge's desk. Porsha and Simon got engaged roughly a month after dating.

Porsha's account of events seemed to make sense to many of the ladies, but Candiace in her confessional appeared to be a bit more skeptical, pointing out how Porsha's story differs drastically from what she heard from the alleged "streets."

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 continues to air new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.