The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7: cast, plot and everything we know

We've been looking forward to The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 ever since the moment that the sixth series — and that four-part reunion — ended.

After all, it was a year filled with a salad toss, new breasts named 'Happy' and 'Ness' and a Nicki Minaj reunion takeover. The series is indeed coming back, and we can only imagine that a whole lot of drama is on the horizon.

One of the unique things about this particular franchise is that many of the women have been on the show from the very first season. That means that we’ve been able to watch them grow, their friendships change, and the shade unfold year after year. It’s bound to be yet another season of what we can only describe as downright entertaining.

Before the new season graces our TV screens, however, Bravo will be releasing The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion. The two-part special will follow OG housewife Karen Huger, her husband Ray and daughter Rayvin as they venture to Karen’s hometown of Surry County, Virginia. You can expect family revelations to be uncovered, tons of bonding time, and the reveal of the fate of her family’s farm.

While this spinoff will certainly keep us preoccupied for a couple weeks, we’re still looking forward to scenes with all of the women that may just be as iconic as a mime interrupting a fight-filled lunch.

The good news is that it appears that The Real Housewives of Potomac is filming as we speak. Cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently made Instagram posts at a location with cherry blossoms — in true Washington, DC fashion! Plus, fans spotted more of the ladies in the same location with video cameras in tow.

In the past, The Real Housewives of Potomac seasons have been released in January 2016 (season 1), April 2017 (season 2), April 2018 (season 3), May 2019 (season 4), August 2020 (season 5) and July 2021 (season 6).

Since Bravo confirmed that filming takes place over the course of about 14 weeks, the ladies should be done by late-June to early-July. Once you factor in time to edit and everything else that goes on behind the scenes, season 7 should be on our TVs by the end of the year.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast

If you’ve been enjoying the cast these past few seasons, have no fear because not much is changing. All seven full-time housewives from season 6, including Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, have been offered contracts to return to the new season, as confirmed by TV Deets. However, Askale Davis, a “friend of” who was introduced to the group by Robyn in season 6, will not be part of filming this time around.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 plot

It’s no secret that many of the women have had issues in the past — and we wouldn’t doubt that they resurface as the cameras are rolling. Karen and Gizelle have a love-hate relationship, Candiace and Mia argued for much of season 6 (and the reunion) and Robyn and Wendy butted heads. Stay tuned for what new issues arise (because you know they will).

Is there a trailer?

Since filming has just begun, we aren’t expecting a trailer any time soon.