The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Hi, baby gorgeous! Just a little over six months since last season’s final reunion episode aired, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is already coming back to our TV screens. Season 3 features five full-time cast members along with three friends — one of which you may recognize from a drama-filled evening during season 2.

Although two previous cast members are not returning this season, there’s no drought of interesting storylines. In fact, dare we say the relationships are even more personal and carry a lot more weight than ever before? Don’t underestimate what these Utah-based women are bringing to the Bravoverse.

"We are pulling at a thread on a sweater," as Heather Gay put it in the trailer. "This is not the end. This is the beginning."

Season 3 of RHOSLC premieres on Wednesday, September 28, at 9 pm ET/PT. The hour-long episode airs on Bravo and then is available to watch the next day on the Peacock streaming service.

Who is in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 cast?

Lisa Barlow (owner of various businesses and considers herself "Mormon 2.0"), Jen Shah (enjoys extravagant things and has a sharp tongue), Heather Gay (owner of a cosmetic medical practice and gearing up for her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon), Meredith Marks (celebrity jewelry designer) and Whitney Rose (owner of a skincare line and descendent of "Mormon royalty," but left the church over a decade ago) are all returning for their full-time spots. Mary Cosby and Jennie Nguyen are not back for season 3.

However, another familiar face, Angie Harrington, who had a fallout with her friend, Lisa, during season 2 is returning. Angie, along with newbies Danna Bui-Negrete (entrepreneur, real estate agent and friend of Heather) and Angie Katsanevas (business owner and friend of Jen), will be friends of the cast.

Meet the RHOSLC newbies: Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Harrington. (Image credit: Bravo)

What is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 plot?

In between skiing on snowy mountains and relaxing on sandy beaches — and even a romantic bubble bath — friendships will be tested on this season of RHOSLC. These women have history, which means the disagreements and fights sting that much more.

If you watched season 1 and 2, you wouldn’t be able to believe that Jen and Meredith are actually getting along. Or that Heather pushed her own cousin, Whitney. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg with what’s going down in Mormon-heavy Utah (and on trips) in season 3. Some of these ladies are facing serious life changes and others are in the middle of major rumors.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 trailer

Brace yourself, because the season 3 trailer will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about this group. Remember when Bravo fans were worried that Salt Lake City wouldn’t be interesting enough? Yeah, still not true.

"I have been played," Meredith said in the trailer. "By who?" Whitney asked. "You," Meredith replied.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City