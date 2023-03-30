Porsha & Gizelle a hit with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans

By Terrell Smith
published

Some viewers are even calling for Porsha & Gizelle to do more projects together.

Gizelle and Porsha on a yacht in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3
Gizelle and Porsha on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 (Image credit: Mark Rogers/Peacock)

Despite having co-hosted the late-night show Bravo's Chat Room together, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans couldn't have imagined the streaming gold they would get with Porsha Guobadia and Gizelle Bryant. Coming from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac respectively, the two ladies have managed to gain a fanbase as a duo, with viewers clamoring for more. 

While Porsha's popularity among RHUGT fans is not entirely surprising as she's been a fan-favorite of RHOA for years, Gizelle's popularity comes as a bit of shock for those who watched her have a tumultuous season 7 of RHOP. But just what makes the pairing of Porsha and Gizelle so entertaining to watch? 

For starters, their banter with each other has been nothing short of comical. While in their day-to-day they don't tour comedy clubs with stand-up routines, the way they hold conversations and bounce off one another's energy is downright hilarious. Take a look at this scene from the very first episode of the season where the two try to determine the last names of fellow castmates Heather and Whitney. 

Speaking of episode 1, check out another example of their funny banter when Porsha jokingly calls Gizelle out on her inability to hold a secret. Having seen episodes of RHOP, we think Porsha may be right in her assessment.  

Another reason Porsha and Gizelle have RHUGT viewers rooting for them boils down to their "fun shade." While shade is synonymous with biting insults on most reality TV shows, the pair's version in many ways has been lighthearted and entertaining. Case and point, check out the following clip of them talking about house manager Pepsi taking a shot of alcohol.  

Lastly, it appears that many members of the RHUGT audience are loving the duo because they credit Porsha with Gizelle's "elevated fashion sense." Back on RHOP, a running joke among the castmates has been about Gizelle's sense of style. Well as a member of RHUGT, her wardrobe is getting many heart-eye emojis and compliments, with some saying she has Porsha to thank.  

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans love Porsha and Gizelle as a duo

Take a look at just a few of the tweets from fans showering the pair with love. 

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 continues to stream episodes on Peacock

Terrell Smith
