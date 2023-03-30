Porsha & Gizelle a hit with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans

Despite having co-hosted the late-night show Bravo's Chat Room together, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans couldn't have imagined the streaming gold they would get with Porsha Guobadia and Gizelle Bryant. Coming from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac respectively, the two ladies have managed to gain a fanbase as a duo, with viewers clamoring for more.

While Porsha's popularity among RHUGT fans is not entirely surprising as she's been a fan-favorite of RHOA for years, Gizelle's popularity comes as a bit of shock for those who watched her have a tumultuous season 7 of RHOP. But just what makes the pairing of Porsha and Gizelle so entertaining to watch?

For starters, their banter with each other has been nothing short of comical. While in their day-to-day they don't tour comedy clubs with stand-up routines, the way they hold conversations and bounce off one another's energy is downright hilarious. Take a look at this scene from the very first episode of the season where the two try to determine the last names of fellow castmates Heather and Whitney.

Porsha and gizelles relationship is proof that gizelle would do better on the rhoa show because the Potomac women are wayy too sensitive and the Atlanta woman love good shade honeyMarch 24, 2023 See more

Speaking of episode 1, check out another example of their funny banter when Porsha jokingly calls Gizelle out on her inability to hold a secret. Having seen episodes of RHOP, we think Porsha may be right in her assessment.

It’s this moment for me with Gizelle saying she would keep Jen Shah’s secret and Porsha calling her out on it. 🤣🤣🤣 #RHUGT3 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/DgcEqBgi1BMarch 23, 2023 See more

Another reason Porsha and Gizelle have RHUGT viewers rooting for them boils down to their "fun shade." While shade is synonymous with biting insults on most reality TV shows, the pair's version in many ways has been lighthearted and entertaining. Case and point, check out the following clip of them talking about house manager Pepsi taking a shot of alcohol.

Pepsi definitely has a crush on Porsha I’m dyingggg like not this man taking a shot with them. And I gotta say, I really love the dynamic between Gizelle and Porsha. They carry each other and their banter is so fun to watch. ROBYN DIXON take some notes 😬🤭 #rhugt3 pic.twitter.com/BDEaEWcL1IMarch 26, 2023 See more

Lastly, it appears that many members of the RHUGT audience are loving the duo because they credit Porsha with Gizelle's "elevated fashion sense." Back on RHOP, a running joke among the castmates has been about Gizelle's sense of style. Well as a member of RHUGT, her wardrobe is getting many heart-eye emojis and compliments, with some saying she has Porsha to thank.

Exactly, Gizelle's looks for #RHUGT are way better than #RHOP! Porsha must have helped her out!March 30, 2023 See more

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans love Porsha and Gizelle as a duo

Take a look at just a few of the tweets from fans showering the pair with love.

I’m just obsessed with this confessional duo. Like it’s visually stunning, the yellow and the black is such a popping combo, Porsha AND Gizelle looks gorgeous and they banter off each other so well! A+ to production for this one 🥰 #rhugt3 pic.twitter.com/DbUwNySfMUMarch 26, 2023 See more

Ngl, Porsha and Gizelle as a tag team is something I didn’t know I needed to see 😭 #RHUGHT3March 27, 2023 See more

Porsha and Gizelle walked in and said let’s make a SHOW 🙏🏻 #RHUGT3 pic.twitter.com/A1NHF2IWd0March 23, 2023 See more

The chemistry and banter between Porsha & Gizelle is unmatched - they make quite the duo. Porsha calling out that Gizelle likes to stir the pot was hilarious! #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/jUkSh5ttZQMarch 24, 2023 See more

I’m just gonna say it — Gizelle hanging out with Porsha is upgrading her in every way possible. Her fashions are SO much better, she’s likeable again like S1-4 Potomac and it’s so fun to watch the two of them. Can’t wait for their #wwhl appearance; it’s gonna be GOODT 😌 #rhugt3 pic.twitter.com/yCDfg1UHyQMarch 27, 2023 See more

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 continues to stream episodes on Peacock.