Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

If you’re like us and enjoyed the fresh cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 1, then the fact Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 is making a springtime debut should make you incredibly happy. Most of the season 1 cast returns to vacation in the highly-esteemed vacation spot, which is bound to mean some more drama, which we hope is balanced out by fun moments. Plus, there are some new faces appearing, including the girlfriend of one of the housemates.

Here’s everything we know about Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 24, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

New episodes of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 air live on Bravo. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air for subscribers. In the UK, would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard on Hayu .

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the new season:

"Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.

"Returning to the summertime sanctuary are Nicholas ‘Nick’ Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree.

"This summer, the housemates are joined by new friend Noelle Hughley."

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 cast

Again, most of season 1 cast returns for season 2. This includes Nicholas 'Nick' Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree. Jasmine’s husband Silas is not in season 2 due to the fact he was serving in the US Army overseas. Main season 1 cast member Jason Lyke also appears not to be back for season 2.

Additionally, heartthrob Amir is bringing his girlfriend Natalie Cortes (sorry to all his adoring fans).

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 trailer

Check out this trailer for the new season. It looks like some friendships have shifted in major ways.