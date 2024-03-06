The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

We weren’t sure what to expect next for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga as the sisters-in-law vowed to be finished with one another, but it looks like we get to satisfy our curiosity with The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14.

In the brand-new season of the popular reality series, the rivalry between Giudice and Gorga somehow manages to take a backseat to the drama between the other ladies, including a surprising rift between Margaret Joseph and Jackie Goldschneider, and relationship woes for several of the ladies.

Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 makes its grand debut on Sunday, May 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The season premiere becomes available the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu .

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premise

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 cast (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Here’s what you can look forward to seeing with each cast member in the new season:

"With more division than ever before, this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

"Teresa is happily in her love bubble with husband Louie and continues to preserve her peace by cutting off her relationship with her brother, Joe, sister-in-law, Melissa and former friend Margaret. However, as she navigates her new family life with Louie, her emotions are at an all-time high as her daughter Gabriella prepares to go away to college.

"Melissa’s world is completely changing as she and Joe send daughter Antonia off to college. Focusing on her family, with her mother getting older, Melissa and her sisters debate over what is best for their mother moving forward. With her store, Envy, thriving, she explores what could be the boutique’s next big move.

"Dolores has always been the peacemaker in this group of friends, but this year she’s at a crossroads in her relationship with her doting boyfriend, Paulie. As he finalizes his divorce, will Dolores be ready to get her happily ever after?

"After Margaret’s ex-husband unexpectedly passed away last year, she’s finally coming to terms with the grief and how much it is affecting her relationship with her husband, Joe. While she continues to spar with Teresa, her friendship with Jackie takes a shocking twist and a turn for the worse.

"Although her loyalties stand with best friend Teresa, Jennifer A. is finally in a good place with the friend group, especially Melissa and Margaret. However, a turn of events has her questioning certain relationships.

"Danielle continues to have unresolved tension with her family, but her business, Boujie Kidz, is thriving as she makes her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Reeling from last year’s explosive drama, she ultimately questions where her friendships stand within the group.

"Rachel’s life is busier than ever as she navigates her arthritis issues while also dealing with her youngest daughter’s speech and physical delays. When harmful gossip resurfaces regarding her husband John’s past, Rachel stands her ground and goes head-to-head with Teresa.

"Jackie’s lifelong dream of getting a book deal comes to life, but her relationship with Margaret struggles because of it. As she starts to get closer with Teresa, her ride or dies question where her loyalty stands.

"Jennifer F. continues to find her voice and place in the group while being open to new friendships. When she takes a liking to the other ladies, Margaret and Rachel dispute how good of a friend she really is."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 cast

Back for more Housewife drama in the Garden State are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler return as friends of the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer

Here is the explosive trailer for the new season.