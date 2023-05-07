Meet the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast — who's who in the reality series

The Bravo universe, specifically the realm of Summer House, is getting bigger with the cast members of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. The new series is hoping to make an impression on TV watchers this spring and summer with the help of 11 fresh faces that bring their different perspectives and unique brand of drama as they vacation together in one of Massachusett's hottest destinations.

Want to know more about the reality stars flocking to the Cape Cod region of the US? We've got you covered.

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Nick is a sports brand manager with a distinct sense of style. If he's not at sports-related events, you may find him styling grooms for their weddings. When it comes to his own possible nuptials, he hopes his future wife is "in shape" and has a "skin-care routine that matches" his own. Nick was friends with a few of his castmates prior to the show.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Jasmine is a screenwriter that was born in the Midwest and raised in Atlanta. Jasmine may appear polished on the outside but is fully aware of her quirky sense of humor. By and large, she serves as the glue to this Summer House group.

Silas Cooper

Silas is hungry for success and strives to achieve it. He's a first-generation Liberian American that works in finance in addition to being in the Army Reserve. He completes the other half of the Cooper power couple as the husband of Jasmine. On a quick note, the pair met on Hinge.

Jordan Emmanuel

Jordan has had her hand in a few different worlds, professionally running a nonprofit, hosting a podcast, taking gigs as a DJ and developing a swim line. She also was the "fourth and last Black Playmate of the Year." Jordan considers Jasmine to be her "sister-cousin."

Bria Fleming

The fashion entrepreneur works hard for the money to maintain her particular lifestyle. Bria actually heads to Martha's Vineyard all the way from Germany, where she lives with her boyfriend. Her best friend in the group is Shanice.

Shanice Henderson

Shanice is the "it" girl that loves to have fun and knows the hottest spots in town to visit. She and Bria are quiet close and were both actually Playboy Club bunnies once upon a time. As a matter of fact, Shanice, Bria, Jordan and Jasmine are all former Playboy Club bunnies.

Amir Lancaster

A real estate expert from Texas, Amir proudly embraces his Black and Lebanese roots. Having spent his childhood growing up with his Lebanese family, he's always eager for the chance to immerse himself in Black culture. So he jumped at the chance to go to Martha's Vineyard when Nick invited him.

Jason Lyke

Jason enjoys spending time in the sky with celebrity clients as a senior flight attendant for a top airline. Outside of the aircraft, he enjoys dancing and socializing when he's not working on his skin care and beard oil business ventures. His bestie of sorts on the cast is Jasmine, who he was rooming with when she met Silas.

Preston Mitchum

In addition to being an attorney, Preston is also an activist, adjunct professor and from time to time a cable news contributor. Although dedicated to his career, he still makes time to be a bit of a social butterfly. He heads to Martha's Vineyard without his partner Donald to hang with his friend Jasmine and fraternity brother Silas.

Summer Marie Thomas

Summer comes from a Jamaican family but grew up in Pasadena, Calif. She's pursuing dreams as a screenwriter and is currently a production coordinator for a boutique production company in LA. She's connected to the group once again, via a friendship with Jasmine, who she met at Sundance in 2019.

Alex Tyree

Alex is a music curator, creative director and artist. He grew up somewhat sheltered as a preacher's kid, but later in life, he decided to explore past the boundaries that were once set for him. In terms of his connections to the cast, he's fraternity brothers with Nick and knows Jasmine from creative circles in Brooklyn.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard airs live Sundays on Bravo. The episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.