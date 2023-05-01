Summer House: Martha's Vineyard — release date, cast and everything we know

A married couple, an attorney and several former Playboy Club bunnies walk (fly?) onto Martha's Vineyard — no, this isn't the start of a joke, it's a look inside the inaugural season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

With Summer House on its seventh season on Bravo, the show has gotten a spinoff that takes place on an island off the coast of Massachusetts. The Martha's Vineyard group has many ties to one another, stemming from college, former jobs and more. One thing they all have in common? They're looking to have a good time and be the definition of work hard, play harder this summer.

Here is everything we know about Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

Tune into the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premiere on May 7 at 9 pm ET/PT, following The Real Housewives of Altanta season 15 premiere on Bravo. Can't make it in front of your TV at that time? You can watch the show’s new episodes the following day on Peacock .

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast

Things are bound to get, uh, interesting when 11 friends — along with one dog, Milo — live in a house together. Meet the men and women who make up the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast:

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington is a sports brand manager who has a passion for running, but you can also find him styling grooms for their weddings. He is a romantic and has high standards — to the point that he says his future wife must be in shape and have a skin care routine like his.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a budding screenwriter who was born in the Midwest and raised in Atlanta. She and her new husband, Silas, (who she met on Hinge) are bringing the group of friends to Martha's Vineyard. In that mix are Jordan, Bria and Shanice, who she met while they were all working as Playboy Club bunnies. When she first moved to New York, Jasmine lived out of her car and then moved in with her best friend, Mariah, who was living with Jason.

Silas Cooper is a first-generation Liberian American, attended Ivy League schools and is a member of prestigious fraternities and organizations. He works in finance and is an officer in the Army Reserve. For the past seven years, Silas has been a regular on Martha's Vineyard, and he's ready to share the summer with his new wife, Jasmine, and their friends.

Jordan Emanuel runs a nonprofit, hosts a podcast, is a DJ and works on a swim line, However, before that, she posed for Playboy and was the fourth Black Playmate of the year (and the very last). No stranger to drama, Jordan is the life of the party who knows Jasmine from their time working at the Playboy Club.

Bria Fleming is a fashion entrepreneur who loves luxurious things — however, not everyone believes she earns them herself. She had moved from New York City to Germany with her boyfriend, so she wasn't in the shared house last year, but made it her mission to do so this year with her best friend, Shanice, who she was a Playboy Club bunny with.

Shanice Henderson is a former Playboy Club bunny, but a current party girl who loves to have fun and knows where to go. Any man who wants to date her better be tall and athletic (like Nick, she has high standards). Although she's still healing from her last relationship and has attachment issues, she's hoping to meet her future husband this summer.

Amir Lancaster is a Texas native, an up-and-coming real estate tycoon and biracial (Black and Lebanese). Amir was raised by his Lebanese family, so he is looking to connect to his African American heritage and is ready to spend his first summer on Martha's Vineyard surrounded by Black culture. Nick invited him to the summer house where he's sure to continue his busy dating life. However, he's hoping to find one to bring home to his mom.

Jason Lyke is a senior flight attendant for a top airline where he serves celebrity clients. When he's not doing that, Jason is an entrepreneur (he's currently working on skin care and beard oils) and being the life of the party. Jason is close with Jasmine, as they were roommates when she met her now-husband Silas. The Chicago native has trauma, but doesn't let it define him — yet he tends to find himself as the counselor for his friends. He also tends to be in the middle of drama.

Preston Mitchum is an attorney, activist and adjunct professor. In fact, you may have seen him on cable news as a contributor. When he's not sharing his political and legal expertise, you can find him missing his partner, Donald, while he's living it up in the shared house with his fraternity brother, Silas.

Summer Marie Thomas is from Pasadena, Calif., but comes from a Jamaican family. Summer is currently a product coordinator for a boutique production company, but is pursuing a career as a screenwriter (and is filming and pitching her first script along the way). This is her first time on Martha's Vineyard and she’s ready to experience Black excellence alongside her friend, Jasmine, who she met at Sundance 2019.

Alex Tyree is a preacher's kid who grew up in a religious, sheltered environment. He's currently an artist, creative director and music curator. Alex is fraternity brothers with Nick and knows Jasmine from their time in Brooklyn's creative circle. He's craving a deep connection and says looks aren't everything.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard plot

Skinny dipping, shots and dating — oh my! There's no drought of drama on Martha's Vineyard. As you'd expect, a house with 11 people — no matter how much they love each other — is bound to cause some to butt heads.

The trailer shows that there's some flirting amongst the singles — we're looking at you, Shanice and Amir — as well as some marital issues — is Silas too controlling of Jasmine? — and a friendship of 12 years on the brink.

These friendships and relationships go back many years, but they're all put to the test in New England.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard trailer

It's all about having a good time with the Martha’s Vineyard crew, but something tells us that this season will be even better than what this trailer shows.

The motto on the Vineyard is party🍾 dance🪩 vibe😎 repeat🔁 New series Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres May 7th! For more info go to https://t.co/yB13ouMq2B #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/bRJO9JZJ7iMarch 30, 2023 See more

How to watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is a Bravo original series. New episodes air every Sunday night at 9 pm ET/PT, with the first episode premiering on May 7. The show isn't exclusive to cable watchers, fortunately. You can watch new episodes the day after they air on Peacock.