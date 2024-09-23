Queens Court season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show

Hear ye, hear ye, the court of love is back in session as it's time for Queens Court season 2.

When Queens Court season 1 hit streaming, fans were hooked on the dating show that featured some of their favorite starlets gathered in a house as several suitors attempted to date them and prove they had what it took to be their respective "king." With a new crop of queens and new men ready to woo them, will this season end with three new couples ready to go the distance?

Here’s everything we know about Queens Court season 2.

All 10 episodes of Queens Court season 2 premiere on Peacock on Sunday, October 6. The first episode of the new season also debuts that day on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT after the premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9. The remaining nine episodes of Queens Court season 2 air weekly thereafter on Bravo.

If you'd like to binge all 10 episodes, then you'll need a subscription to Peacock. Currently, the streaming service offers a couple of options for would-be subscribers. If you plan to watch the new episodes on Bravo, the channel is a part of many traditional cable/satellite television packages. Bravo is also available with live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

While we don't have release date information for Queens Court season 2 in the UK, we anticipate it will follow season 1 and become available on Now.

Queens Court season 2 premise

Here’s an official synopsis for Queens Court season 2:

"Queens Court is back with new celebrity queens — LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London Charles — as they embark on a journey to find their forever partners. Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart. In this era of self-discovery, these Queens are opening their hearts to find their Kings amongst 22 confident, successful men. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return to guide the new Queens as they let go of the past, embrace new connections, and look for their happily ever after."

Queens Court season 2 cast

The women looking for love this season are LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London Charles. LisaRaye famously starred in The Players Club and recently in The Family Business; K. Michelle is a successful singer making hits like "Scooch" and "Can't Raise a Man," and she recently appeared in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge; and London Charles, perhaps better known as Deelishis from Flavor of Love, has been in a few acting roles like A Taste of Betrayal.

As more information becomes available about the men trying to date this year’s queens, we can pass along the update.

Queens Court season 2 hosts

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete (Image credit: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

Queens Court is hosted by Hollywood couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. Holly is a longtime actress and has appeared in 21 Jump Street (the series and movie), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and For Your Love. She's even hosted a season of the daytime talk show, The Talk.

Rodney is a former NFL player who got into the acting business, appearing in Why Did I Get Married Too? and Ballers. He's also hosted shows like NFL on Fox.

Queens Court trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the brand-new season.