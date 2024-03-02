In 2022, Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin teamed up for the horrific drama, Single Black Female. Now the actresses are back again in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge, premiering on Saturday, March 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

In the first installment of the movie series, Monica (Goodwin) was a successful news anchor who was being stalked by superfan, Simone (Amber Riley). As Simone worked her way into Monica's world and tried to assume her life, it was slowly revealed that Simone was not just Monica's fan, but her long-lost half-sister. Unfortunately, this family reunion turned into a moment of treachery once Simone attempted to murder Monica, but thankfully Monica survived to live another day — but so did Simone. Now in the sequel, will Monica survive again as Simone seeks revenge?

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge.

How to watch Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge

Single Black Female 2 premieres on Saturday, March 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you've cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . The movie is also expected to become available on-demand and the Lifetime App .

Additionally, for those who need a reminder of all that happened in Single Black Female or would like to watch it for the first time, it's now available to stream for free on the Lifetime website .

Other things to know about Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge

Here is the official synopsis of the Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge:

"Three years after narrowly escaping the murderous clutches of her half-sister Simone (Amber Riley), Monica (Raven Goodwin) is ready for a fresh start in Seattle as the host of the city's No. 1 primetime investigative television program. With her best friend Bebe (K. Michelle) by her side and a new love interest, things are looking up for Monica. Secretly nursed back to health and suffering from amnesia, Simone is building a new life when she comes across Monica on TV and her memories come rushing back, leading to a fateful reunion between the sisters. Can the two put the past behind them? Or will Simone's need to get revenge win the day?"

By the way, check out the trailer for the movie below.