Wendy Williams is without question a legend, having created a lane all of her own in both radio and television. Now she's sharing her most recent struggles in the new docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? airing across two nights on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, at 8 pm ET/PT (both nights).

The Wendy Williams documentary comes out at a time when she finds herself as a hot topic in the news with rumors swirling around her mental and physical health, while adoring fans hold onto hope of her return to the airwaves. Although the future of her career may not be known, this new series sheds light on her current predicament. Given a recent story from USA Today, which cites the talk show host as having frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, she unfortunately may face a rough journey ahead.

So how do you watch Where Is Wendy Williams? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch the Wendy Williams Documentary?

Where Is Wendy Williams? premieres with the first two episodes on Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. Episodes 3 and 4 air live on Sunday, February 25, at 8 pm ET/PT.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . The documentary also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App .

On a special note for those without a cable subscription, the first two episodes will be available to stream on the Lifetime App the day after the premiere and will not require a TV provider subscription to watch through March 5.

Other things to know about Where Is Wendy Williams?

Lifetime describes the synopsis of the docuseries as the following:

"Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams' on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy's life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy's delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. Where Is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy's journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain — who truly has Wendy's best interest at heart? Is she healthy now? And where is Wendy Williams?"

Also, check out this trailer for Where Is Wendy Williams? below.