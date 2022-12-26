Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over — release date, trailer and everything we know about the documentary

CNN is celebrating music royalty with the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.

Dionne Warwick without a doubt has earned the respect of being called a legend. The six-time Grammy winner has sold over 100 million records, has chartered 56 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and has trailblazed a path that many artists have gone down, including cousin Whitney Houston.

This award-winning documentary shines a light on all of Warwick's accomplishments, while showcasing the difficulty it took to achieve them. The movie follows a trend as of late to celebrate entertainment greats with projects like Sidney, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl and The Last Movie Stars about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Here's everything we know about Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over.

The documentary premieres in the US on Sunday, January 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN. It becomes available to stream the next day via CNN.com and the CNN apps.

To date, we don't have information about a TV or streaming release of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over in the UK, but a DVD copy can be purchased via Amazon (opens in new tab).

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over premise

Dionne Warwick in Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Image credit: Warner Media)

Here is the official synopsis for Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over:

"Ms. Warwick's own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of her music and life for the film, underscoring her creative and cultural legacies during six decades of an extraordinary career. The film explores her stunning range of musical styles and versatility. Her career has soared despite dramatic upheaval within a fickle industry, and flourished through multigenerational social change. Along the way, Warwick has earned six Grammys, amassed an astonishing array of global solo and duet hits and remains a stalwart advocate and ally for racial equality and justice, women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights."

The documentary shares one-on-one interviews with Warwick herself along with the family members and friends that know her best, many of whom are celebrities in their own right. Additionally, through archival footage, personal photographs and newsreels, viewers get an intimate look at how her career came to span across several decades.

Who is featured in Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over?

Warwick has many family and friends in the entertainment industry who were happy to share their thoughts on the legend. Take a list at the other celebrities featured in the documentary.

Burt Bacharach

Clive Davis

Snoop Dogg

Gloria Estefan

Barry Gibb

Berry Gordy

Elton John

Cissy Houston

Quincy Jones

Alicia Keys

Gladys Knight

Melissa Manchester

Olivia Newton-John

Smokey Robinson

Carlos Santana

Valerie Simpson

Stevie Wonder

President Bill Clinton

Kenneth Cole

Kevin Frost

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over trailer

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over is certainly a body of work that appears to be giving the singer her flowers. Take a look at the trailer.

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over directors

Co-directing the film are Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner. For Wooley, this is his first major directing endeavor, while Heilbroner has experience leading behind the scenes on documentaries. He's previously directed Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, American Experience and Stonewall Uprising.