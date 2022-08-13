Sidney: release date and everything we know about the Sidney Poitier documentary

On January 6, 2022, the world lost a behemoth of a talent in Sidney Poitier. While he is widely known for his incomparable acting ability and his historic accomplishment of being the first African American to win a Best Actor Oscar, he was also a pillar of The Civil Rights Movement in the US and served as a role model for many entertainers that came after him. As his fans and admirers continue to celebrate his life, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Production aptly brings forth Sidney.

The documentary is set to pay homage to Poitier featuring a number of celebrities, including Denzel Washington and Halle Berry, both of whom have followed in his footsteps in winning Best Actor/Actress Academy Awards. This is undoubtedly a touching way for those that knew Poitier to pay their last respects.

Here’s everything we know about Sidney.

Sidney streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 23, in both the US and the UK. Those interested in watching the documentary need a subscription to the platform.

First reactions for the documentary are likely to come out of the Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 8-18.

What is Sidney about?

Sidney Poitier was the first African American to win the Oscar for Best Actor (Image credit: Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Apple describes the synopsis of Sidney as the following:

"From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family."

Sidney trailer

To date, an official trailer for Sidney has not been released. However, we suspect as the premiere date nears, Apple TV Plus will release one. When it does, we’ll be sure to include it here.

Sidney director