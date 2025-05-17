The new Lifetime biopic chronicles the rise of child star Honey Boo Boo
Premiering tonight, the bio-drama centers on the life and family of Alana Thompson, who rose to fame at just six years old on Toddlers & Tiaras
You know her as the sassy, Go-Go Juice-drinking child star and TV personality Honey Boo Boo — now get to know Alana Thompson in Lifetime's new biographical drama, I Was Honey Boo Boo.
Premiering tonight, May 17 at 8pm Eastern Time, the biopic chronicles Thompson's rise to fame at just six-years old as a child beauty-pageant contestant on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and, later, as the star of spin-off series including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot.
"While on the kids’ pageant circuit, Alana (Vale Cooper, Happy Face) became known as 'Honey Boo Boo,' as the world discovered her and her colorful family, led by her mother, Mama June (Chelsea Larkin, The Second City). Alana’s dynamic persona captivated audiences and caught the attention of producers, catapulting her and her family to meteoric stardom as reality TV stars," reads the movie's official synopsis, per Lifetime.
The summary continues: "But behind closed doors were forced smiles, silent tears and the lingering sense of uncertainty for what the future held for Alana and her family. After a series of scandals and legal troubles, Alana’s world was turned upside down and she was ultimately placed in the care of her older sister, Pumpkin (Georgia Small, A Christmas Number One). Now in college, Alana is determined to shake off the labels that have followed her, shed light on the darker side of child stardom and forge a path to overcome generational trauma and challenges."
Directed by Katie Boland, the 90-minute movie is narrated by the real-life Alana Thompson (now 19 years old), offering a hyper-personal glimpse into her struggles with fame, emotional neglect and her mother's drug addiction at such a young age.
To tune into the premiere of I Was Honey Boo Boo tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: I Was Honey Boo Boo will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, May 18.
Check out the official trailer for I Was Honey Boo Boo before tuning in to the new Lifetime biopic tonight.
