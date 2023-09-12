Murdaugh Murders: The Movie — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the TV movie

The story of Alex Murdaugh and the murder of his wife and son has been packaged into the new TV movie, Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

In 2021, the Murdaugh name gained notoriety on the national stage when news broke that South Carolinian Alex Murdaugh became a grieving widower and father when both his wife and youngest son were found murdered. However, when an investigation into the homicides began to unfold, the evidence seemed to point to Alex as the killer. As the authorities and the press did more digging into the Murdaugh family, they discovered that Alex's name was attached to several other crimes and cover-ups.

Given all the layers of murder, mystery and suspicion intertwined in this true crime story, it's no wonder the movie debuts across two nights. Here's everything we know about Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

By the way, the docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2, becomes available to stream on Netflix in September.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie premieres in a two-night event beginning on Saturday, October 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. Part two of the four-hour movie debuts on Sunday, October 15, again at 8 pm ET/PT. The movie is a historic one for the network, as it's the 500th Lifetime original movie.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . The movie also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App .

As of publication, we don’t have word on an official UK release. Once more information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie trailer

An official trailer for the TV movie has not yet been made available. However, once it has, we will place it right here.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie plot

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Murdaugh Murders: The Movie follows the twisted true story of Alex Murdaugh played by award-winning actor Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Halston), who was found guilty in the double homicide of his wife, Maggie and his son, Paul. For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state's 14th circuit district. But behind all the power, black ties and fancy dresses, Alex had many secrets.

"Even with all of Alex's influence, he couldn't prevent the Murdaugh family's legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family's lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered and eyes began to turn to Alex. The bizarre story continued when Alex was nearly shot in the head and his indiscretions and lies began to surface, leading to the eventual unraveling of Alex Murdaugh's once charmed life."

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie cast

Leading the way as Alex Murdaugh is Bill Pullman. The actor has starred in a number of different projects over the years including Independence Day, The Equalizer, The Equalizer 2 and LBJ just to name a few. He’s recently been spotted in episodes of The Sinner as Harry Ambrose.

Joining Pullman in the movie are Lauren Robek (Firefly Lane), Curtis Tweedie (Supernatural) and Donovan Stinson (Fantastic Four).