Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 — release date and everything we know about the docuseries

Arguably one of the most talked about families of 2023 has been the Murdaughs from Hampton, South Carolina, and the family will continue being a topic of conversation with Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2.

In season 1 of the docuseries, viewers watched as the story of the Murdaughs unfolded culminating in the arrest and trial of Alex for the murder of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. Although it’s this case that placed the family in the national spotlight, as the episodes of season 1 revealed, there was an incredible amount of suspicion placed on the entire family of four (which includes Alex’s other son Buster) given the previous mysterious deaths of Mallory Beach and Stephen Smith.

So what can you expect to see in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2? Here’s everything we know.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, September 20.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 premise

Here is the synopsis of season 2 as described by Netflix site Tudum:

"Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal features firsthand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, including former Murdaugh family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson and matriarch Libby Murdaugh’s former caretaker Mushelle “Shelly” Smith, both of whom were crucial witnesses at the trial. The series also features interviews with Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie); Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors; Paul’s ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty; Paul’s friend Anthony Cook; and Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein."

We should also point out that since season 1 aired, Alex has been convicted of murdering both Margaret and Paul. Additionally, when it comes to Stephen Smith, the classmate of Buster Murdaugh who was mysteriously found dead, the New York Post reports that his body had been exhumed for reexamination and attorneys for the victim’s family note, "Substantial progress is being made in the homicide investigation of Stephen Smith."

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 trailer

We’re still waiting for an official trailer to become available. Once one is released, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to watch episodes of the docuseries need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers several different options for would-be subscribers.