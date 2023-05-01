Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed —release date, trailer, premise and everything we know about the docuseries

Almost 34 years after the infamous murder of their parents, the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez is getting a brand-new perspective added with the docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

In light of the announcement that Ryan Murphy’s next installment of Monster will focus on the Menendez family, it seems rather timely that Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed premieres, reminding would-be viewers of all that happened with the heinous crime, while adding the layer of the connection between the murder and a member of the 80s boy band Menudo.

So what else can you expect from the docuseries? Here’s everything we know about Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

The three-part docuseries premieres in the US on Tuesday, May 2 on Peacock.

As of publication, we don’t have much information about a UK release. However, given Peacock is available to Sky TV and NOW subscribers, it’s likely the documentary will appear on those platforms. Once we receive an official word, we’ll pass along the update.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed trailer

The trailer certainly is chilling and raises a bit of intrigue for those familiar with the Menendez case. Check out the video below.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed premise

Here is the official synopsis of Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed:

"Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice."

Who are Lyle and Erik Menendez?

In 1996, brothers Lyle and Erik were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez, after being found guilty in their second murder trial (their first separate murder trials resulted in mistrials). Throughout their criminal proceedings, the siblings admitted to killing their father and mother, but they claimed to do so fearing José was going to actually murder them once Lyle and Erik threatened to expose José for years of sexual and physical abuse.

Despite failed petitions and appeals to overturn their convictions, the brothers remain behind bars serving life sentences.

Who is Menudo?

Menudo was a popular boy group from Puerro Rico. The group reached the height of their fame in the ‘80s with hits like "Si Tú No Estás/If You're Not Here (By My Side)" and "Hold Me," and once consisted of stars like Ricky Martin.

When it comes to Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, former Menudo member Roy Rosselló alleges that José Menendez sexually assaulted him while a teenager, drugging and attacking the then-14-year-old in the Menendez family home.

How to watch Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed is a Peacock original series. For those hoping to watch it, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

We’re still waiting to receive information about a UK release rollout for Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. Once more information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.