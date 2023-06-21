Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biopic

It's not a coincidence, as June is Black Music Month, that Grammy-nominated artist Keyshia Cole's long-awaited biopic comes to TV with Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story.

The movie follows her rise to superstardom, overcoming a number of odds stacked against her, including childhood trauma. Cole follows in the footsteps of several other major public figures to entrust their life story to television networks, including Toni Braxton, Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa.

So what can you look forward to as it pertains to Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story? Here's everything we know, including what day it premieres and where you can watch it.

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story premieres on Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. For those that cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV. The movie also becomes available to stream the next day over on the Lifetime App .

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story trailer

Judging by the trailer, the movie may pull at heartstrings and cause a few tears. Check out the video clip for yourself.

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Multiple Grammy award nominee Keyshia Cole will executive produce and make her acting debut, playing herself, in this new Lifetime biopic. The story follows Keyshia through her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents, to her rise to a multi-platinum-selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons (Debbi Morgan.) It's a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself. Cindi Davis and Brittney Level also star."

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story cast

In a rarity, Keyshia Cole is playing herself in the movie. To date, this is her most notable acting role. Cole hails from the music industry and has been nominated for four Grammys. Since making a splash in the R&B world back in 2004, she's spawned hits such as "Love," "Heaven Sent," "I Should Have Cheated," "Let It Go" and "I Remember."

Playing Cole's mother in the movie is veteran actress Debbie Morgan. For decades, Morgan was a prominent member of the All My Children cast, portraying Dr. Angie Baxter Hubbard. More recently she's been spotted in Power Book II: Ghost season 3 as Estelle Green and in Our Kind of People as Aunt Piggy. On an interesting note, she also played Harmony Hamilton briefly in The Young and the Restless.

Helping to round out the Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story cast are Aspen Kennedy (Cloak & Dagger), Alfred E. Rutherford (Lace), Douglas Dickerman (Ozark), Andrew Dicostanzo (The Girl from Plainville), Cindi Davis (Money Back Guarantee) and Brittney Level (Genius).

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story directors

Directing Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story are Manu Boyer and D'Angela Proctor. Boyer has experience directing TV movies, having previously been behind the camera for Secrets of a Marine's Wife. For Proctor, this is her directorial debut.